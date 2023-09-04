SWFLA To Do List: James ‘Blood’ Ulmer at Arts Bonita, ‘Wet Walks,’ more

Marco Eagle

SEPTEMBER

Benji Brown at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Justin Silva at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Hand & Harvest Artisan Market

Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23, at Mercato, 9110 Strada Place, Naples. Work of local artisans plus cooking demos and more. Information: experiencemercato.com.

James ‘Blood’ Ulmer at Arts Bonita

The acclaimed singer and guitar virtuoso plays his own soulful style of music blending his jagged guitar sound with jazz, funk and blues. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. $42-$49. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artsbonita.org.

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve offers fall wet walks

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is offering a fall schedule of wet walks allowing visitors access to part of the Slough that’s normally off-limits and offers a way to experience the beautiful wetlands in new ways. Led by trained guides, these walks follow a restricted, water-filled, sinuous trail amid thick green ferns, towering cypress and chattering woodpeckers. Walks take place Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30. October walks are scheduled for Oct. 14, 21, and 28. Additional specialty walks include, on Sept. 2, “Hurricanes and Forests: One tree's disaster is another's opportunity” with Dr. Win Everham, FGCU, Department of Ecology and Environmental Studies. And on Oct. 7, “Aquatic Critters: A peak into the lives of some of the amazing creatures that call the Slough home" with Brian Murphy, retired Environmental Education Teacher. Visit sloughpreserve.org for reservations.

Evidential Medium Anthony Mrocka

His show begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $27 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Mike Winfield at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, and 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Thomas Rhett at Hertz Arena

The country star performs in this nearly sold-out show. Cole Swindell and Nate Smith open. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. A handful of seats in the nosebleed sections are still available for $110-$115. Verified resale tickets are also available for $130-$750. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

Pete Correale at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

International Coastal Clean-up Bonita

The City of Bonita Springs is partnering with Keep Lee County Beautiful for Coastal Clean-up Day. It’s an opportunity for students of all ages who need volunteer hours, as well as anyone who is interested in helping to preserve the beaches. To find additional clean-up sites and more information about Keep Lee County Beautiful Clean-Up events, visit klcb.org/events/coastal-cleanup/. The city will be providing participants with clean-up supplies from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15. Participants can come to City Hall (9101 Bonita Beach Rd. SE) to pick up free supplies. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver. The city will provide a pack with gloves, a bag and a safety vest. The pack will include a map with potential places where participants can clean up. Participants are encouraged to go out and clean up on Sept. 16. For more information, visit cityofbonitasprings.org or call 239-949-6262.

International Coastal Clean-up Marco Island

On Marco Island, Friends of Tigertail is organizing the event. It will be from 8 until 11 a.m., Saturday. Meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. You are asked to wear shoes that may get wet.All debris collected will be tallied and separated. Bring a grabber and bucket if you have one!Youth participants will receive a certificate of appreciation. Plastic gloves and bags will be providedBring your own water container to reduce waste. For more details, visit FriendsofTigertail.com. For other Collier cleanups, visit keepcollierbeautiful.com. For Tigertail parking info, collierparks.com/collier_park_category/beach-access.

International Coastal Cleanup Collier County

Keep Collier Beautiful is calling on all Collier County residents to join in the annual International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16. Organized in partnership with Keep Collier Beautiful, Collier County Board of County Commissioners, the Waste Management, this signature event is a part of the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup that brings together volunteers from countries around the world to remove trash and debris from waterways that lead to our oceans. This is a community-wide effort to help protect our environment and there are many ways to support. There will be events throughout the area.

Fort Myers Latin Music Festival

Salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton acts from Cuba, Puerto Rico and South America perform at the all-new Fort Myers Latin Music Festival. The lineup includes Osmani Garcia, Lucy Grau, Bianca Leony and The Celia Cruz All Stars. There will also be food trucks and a kids zone with four bounce houses. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. $40 in advance, $50 at the door. VIP tickets are also available. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Music ALIVE SWFL, a nonprofit helping local musicians impacted by Hurricane Ian. Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., downtown Fort Myers. Information: niceguysproduction.com.

SWFL SteamCon in Cape Coral

The steampunk and fantasy convention returns to Fort Myers with more crafters, artists, authors, cosplay contests, live music and various activities such as the Splendid Teapot Race (featuring teapots mounted on remote-control chassis and then run through an obstacle course). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. $10 for ages 12 and older. One kid under 11 gets in free with each paid adult ($5 per additional child). The event takes place indoors. German American Social Club, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. Information: swflsteamcon.com.

Movies on the Lawn

On the Mercato event lawn at 8:15 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets. Mercato’s event lawn is at 9127 Strada Place, Naples. Upcoming films, which are on the third Tuesday of the month: “Encanto” at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 19; “Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m. Oct. 17; “Knives Out” at 5:45 p.m., Nov. 21; and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 19. More at experiencemercato.com.

Justin Cheny at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Evening on Fifth’

Enjoy night of live music, food and fun. “Evening On Fifth” is along Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Also enjoy shopping and dancing in downtown Naples. For more call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Matt The Welder & Average Joey's Tax Evasion Tour

Show begins at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Leah Rudick at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Cipha Sounds at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Paul Reiser at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Broadway Palm’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Broadway Palm usually does nothing but musicals on its main stage. Now it’s trying something different: A stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s much-loved murder mystery, “Murder on the Orient Express.” The story ― adapted into a 2017 movie starring Johnny Depp, Judi Dench and more ― involves an American tycoon stabbed to death on a passenger train. Everyone is a suspect, and detective Hercule Poirot is on the case. Now through Sept. 16. Cost: $56-$80. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Information: 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com.

‘Prison Nation’

"Prison Nation" ― a new exhibition on the third floor of the Baker Museum ― looks at how can images tell the story of mass incarceration in the U.S. and how can photographs visualize a reality that disproportionately affects people of color and, for many, remains outside of view. Exhibit runs through Sept. 17 at the museum in Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1111.

‘Storm Stories’ exhibit

A collaborative exhibit featuring artwork and written personal stories detailing people’s various Hurricane Ian experiences. The written stories, compiled by the Gulf Coast Writers Association, will be printed in a new book also called “Storm Stories.” Opens Friday, Sept. 1 and continues through Sept. 30. No opening reception, but there will be a closing reception on Sept. 28, the one-year anniversary of Ian. At the Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. Information: 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Weekly summer concerts every 1-3 p.m., in the Norris Center, Eighth Avenue South and Eighth Street South, Naples. Free but donations are requested and appreciated. Concerts are at the same time and place every Saturday through Sept. 30 except Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. Information: naplesjazzsociety.com.

Exhibit celebrates cultural narratives at Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is unveiling “One Endless Voice to Enhance Our Traditions.” This open call to artists has brought forth a collection that shines a spotlight on the power of art to convey personal family history, traditions and culture. The exhibition is on display now through Oct. 3, offering a journey into the diverse tapestry of human heritage. There will be a gallery reception from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Sept. 12. Complementing the main exhibition, La Petite Galerie will highlight the evocative works of two distinguished artists. In August, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Anna Franklin’s “Just Flowers,” where the delicate beauty of nature intertwines with personal history to create a harmonious narrative. September brings an opportunity to delve into the captivating photography of Austin Bell, whose lens captures moments that resonate with the shared human experience.

Naples Art exhibit opens

The Naples Invitational, the newest exhibit at Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples, that showcases local artists runs through Oct. 15. Curated by Naples Art Executive Director and Chief Curator Frank Verpoorten, “this exhibit will feature an intergenerational and interdisciplinary group of approximately 40 artists, whose dynamic works reflect the complexities and opportunities of the American experience today,” Naples Art's website reads. Free to Collier County residents, with proof of county residence (driver’s license); Naples Art Institute members and students; and children younger than 18. Cost is $10 for everyone else. Information: naplesart.org.

Rookery Bay summer art exhibition

Friends of Rookery Bay and United Arts Collier will present their “2023 Summer Exhibition” at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road in Naples, through Oct. 27. Jackie Zorn served as juror and selected works from 30 artists who depict Florida nature in a wide variety of media, including oil, acrylic, photography, metal photography, rozome on silk, digital paint, alcohol ink, watercolor, digital paint, and mixed media. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-12, and free for ages 3 and younger as well as Friends of Rookery Bay members. Learn more at rookerybay.org.

‘World beneath the canopy’ with Ehren Fritz Gerhard

The Naples Botanical Garden’s newest exhibition, “Ehren Fritz Gerhard: Understory Wonders,” is on view in the air-conditioned Kapnick Hall through Oct. 29. “Working somewhere between scientific observation and romantic idealism, Ehren Fritz Gerhard creates moments filled with vibrant beauty and childlike wonder,” according to the press release. Using playful rhythms found in the natural world, his oil, acrylic, and mixed media compositions seem to breathe and move, imbuing energy that is both elevating and deeply calming. This exhibition, featuring 24 works created between 2017 and 2023, is included with Garden admission. Ehren Fritz Gerhard lives and works in Southwest Florida. On select dates (Sept. 2, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Oct. 14, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.), Garden guests can meet the artist to ask questions and engage in conversation while enjoying the exhibition. A live demonstration gives visitors the opportunity to experience the exhibition with a deeper knowledge and understanding of the artist’s inspiration and process. This relaxed, drop-in opportunity is included with admission, and no registration is required.

DEVO 5-0: The Beginning Was The End exhibit

A 50th-anniversary exhibit celebrating the work of art-pop-rock band Devo, best known for the 1980 hit “Whip It” and its iconic MTV music video. It’s billed as the first career-spanning survey of the group, put together by gallery director Jade Dellinger, who co-wrote two books about the band. Exhibits include stage costumes, instruments, props, handwritten lyrics, concert flyers, concept art and more. Continues through Dec. 9. No opening reception, but lectures, concerts and special events will be announced later. Free. Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida SouthWestern State College, 8099 College Parkway S.W., Building L, south Fort Myers. Information: 489-9313 or rauschenberggallery.com

New art exhibit at Baker Museum

Artist Tamara Kostianovsky utilizes repurposed clothing and other textiles to create dynamic works of sculpture that reference humankind’s connections to nature by echoing the forms of birds, tree stumps, plants and cow carcasses. This exhibition, the artist’s first in the southeastern United States, will include new work inspired by the bird and plant life of Southwest Florida. Exhibition runs through April 7 on first floor of the Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: artisnaples.org or 239‑597‑1111.

Arts Center Theatre presents ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’

The Fort Myers Theatre’s productions of The Music Man and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will be presented at the Arts Center Theatre in 2023. Tickets for the additional shows, though not part of the season ticket series, are available now. “The Music Man” follows the fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize-despite not knowing a treble clef from a trombone. It will be presented from Oct. 18 through Oct. 21. In December, the Fort Myers Theatre production of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” will travel to the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island from December 13-17. It is based on the beloved, timeless film; this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs and is adapted from the book by David Ives and Paul Blake. For tickets, visit at marcoislandart.org or call 239-394-4221.

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., the second Monday of October through April at the Library Rose Hall, with a speaker. Contact Joan Husband, Second V-P Membership, 609-675-0110. Go to calusa.org for more information.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972. Note: Starting May 1, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward is discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot-wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

NOVEMBER

5th Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show

The 5th Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at Florida SouthWestern State College, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples. Hosted by Island Automotive to support Friends of Rookery Bay, the event will have more than 100 cars representing everything from pre-1930s antiques, icons from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, muscle cars from the ‘60s/‘70s and exotic/high performance race cars from yesterday and today. The day will include food and specialty vendors, family-friendly activities, and entertainment. Car registration at $25 per vehicle is open at rookerybay.org/carshow. Same-day registration will be $35. Cash-only admission to the car show is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3-12 and free for children three and younger, and includes a free pass to visit the nearby Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center by Dec. 31. Event proceeds help support education, conservation and research within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, which encompasses 40% of Collier County’s coastline. For more information, call Island Automotive at 239-394-3458.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.