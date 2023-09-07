3 To Do: ‘Wet Walks,’ James ‘Blood’ Ulmer and the Big Cypress Band

Marco Eagle

1. Throughout September: Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve offers fall wet walks

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is offering a fall schedule of wet walks allowing visitors access to part of the Slough that’s normally off-limits and offers a way to experience the beautiful wetlands in new ways.

Led by trained guides, these walks follow a restricted, water-filled, sinuous trail amid thick green ferns, towering cypress and chattering woodpeckers.

Walks take place Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30. October walks are scheduled for Oct. 14, 21, and 28. Additional specialty walks include, on Sept. 2, “Hurricanes and Forests: One tree's disaster is another's opportunity” with Dr. Win Everham, FGCU, Department of Ecology and Environmental Studies. And on Oct. 7, “Aquatic Critters: A peak into the lives of some of the amazing creatures that call the Slough home" with Brian Murphy, retired Environmental Education Teacher.

Visit sloughpreserve.org for reservations.

2. Saturday: Big Cypress Band plays at Whiskey Park in East Naples

The Big Cypress Band performs at 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Whiskey Park, 3380 Mercantile Ave., Naples.

More at whiskeypark-naples.com or 239-263-6777.

3. This weekend: James ‘Blood’ Ulmer at Arts Bonita

The acclaimed singer and guitar virtuoso plays his own soulful style of music blending his jagged guitar sound with jazz, funk and blues.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. $42-$49. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artsbonita.org.

