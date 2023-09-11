3 To Do: Blues Beatles at Arts Bonita, International Coastal Clean-up, more

Marco Eagle

1. Friday: The Blues Beatles at Arts Bonita

The name of this touring Brazilian band says it all: They mash up songs from The Beatles with traditional blues arrangements.

At 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15; Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Cost: $42-$49.

Information: 495-8989 or artsbonita.org.

2. Broadway Palm’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Broadway Palm usually does nothing but musicals on its main stage.

Now it’s trying something different: A stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s much-loved murder mystery, “Murder on the Orient Express.”

The story ― adapted into a 2017 movie starring Johnny Depp, Judi Dench and more ― involves an American tycoon stabbed to death on a passenger train. Everyone is a suspect, and detective Hercule Poirot is on the case.

Now through Sept. 16. Cost: $56-$80. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.

Information: 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com.

3. Mark your calendars: International Coastal Clean-up

Keep Collier Beautiful is calling on all Collier County residents to join in the annual International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16. There will be events throughout the area.

On Marco Island, Friends of Tigertail is organizing the event. It will be from 8 until 11 a.m., Saturday. Meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. You are asked to wear shoes that may get wet.All debris collected will be tallied and separated. Youth participants will receive a certificate of appreciation. Plastic gloves and bags will be provided

The City of Bonita Springs is partnering with Keep Lee County Beautiful for Coastal Clean-up Day.The city will be providing participants with clean-up supplies from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15. Participants can come to City Hall (9101 Bonita Beach Rd. SE) to pick up free supplies. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver.

For more details, visit FriendsofTigertail.com. For other Collier cleanups, visit keepcollierbeautiful.com. For Tigertail parking info, collierparks.com/collier_park_category/beach-access. For the Bonita Springs offer, visit cityofbonitasprings.org or call 239-949-6262.

