‘Watts for Dinner’: Old favorites and new discoveries from KJ

Will Watts

Correspondent

This week’s dining destination is Thai Sushi By KJ on Marco Island. We revisited two of our favorite dishes and sampled two “new-to-us” plates.

The Tom Kha soup ($6) is not only one of my favorite dishes here, it’s one of my favorite … period. I swear this soup, with its herb and lemongrass broth, mushrooms and scallions and chili paste with coconut milk, has healing properties. You can add seafood, chicken or extra vegetables. I typically add extra veggies, but for some unknown reason picked chicken on this night. Still an awesome soup.

For my dining companion, his can’t-miss dish here is the avocado salad ($9). It comes with the namesake, as well as mandarin oranges, cucumbers, a vinegar dressing and topped with sesame seeds. It tastes super sweet and looks amazing! It’s a must!

‘Watts for Dinner’: Joey D’s: Come for the fried ravioli, stay for everything else

‘Watts for Dinner’: Sip and shop at the new Pours at Publix

For my “new-to-me” selection, I opted for the Pad Kee Mao noodles ($18). It’s flat rice noodles, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, green beans, basil with Thai chili sauce. You can pick your protein, and once again I went with chicken. And they put lots in there.

I liked this dish a lot. It’s a nice twist on tradition basil chicken, with noodles instead of rice. While I like the basil chicken better, I will definitely be having this again.

For his “new” dish, my companion picked the cashew dish ($18). Again, pick your protein. He also selected chicken. It comes with cashew nuts, bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, carrots and chili paste sauce. It’s spicy but not too spicy. A solid choice.

If sushi is on your mind, try the “Big and Giant Roll” ($19.99). It lives up to the name. Each piece is more than a mouthful. More like two mouthfuls, at least!

The roll features salmon, tuna, white tuna, white fish, krab, cream cheese, avocado, scallions and asparagus. Whew! It’s raw on the inside, lightly deep fried on the outside. And it’s pure sushi heaven.

It’s also topped with a “secret” sauce which is sticky and sweet.

If you want the whole meal to be sushi, try the sushi/sashimi/shrimp tempura combination platter. It comes with three pieces of sushi, nine pieces of sashimi, a California roll and a selection of shrimp and vegetable tempura. This combo is huge, fresh, beautiful and delicious. So amazing! Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Thai Sushi By KJ