‘Watts for Dinner’: Saki opens second location in East Naples

This week’s dining destination is Saki Japanese, a new restaurant in East Naples, on Tamiami Trail near Rattlesnake Hammock. And yes, this restaurant is connected to the Saki on Collier Boulevard, near Verona Walk.

For our appetizer, we selected two rolls from the sushi bar. The “Sweet Potato” sushi roll ($5.99) is just what you’d expect. The combo of sweet and savory is amazing. The “Lisa Lisa” ($10.99) roll features cream cheese, avocado, shrimp and is topped with crunchy tempura pieces. This was my favorite of the two. Absolutely amazing!

For my main entrée, I selected the salmon ($23.99) from the hibachi menu. It features two beautifully cooked filets, your choice of rice (white, brown or fried) and a bounty of hibachi veggies. Loved it. Healthy and delicious. I recommend this dish or at the very least ordering something from the vast hibachi menu.

This meal comes with a tasty Japanese house salad.

My partner in dine picked the “Chicken Yaki” ($15.99) from the noodle’s menu. It features huge chunks of white -meat chicken and fat Japanese noodles and assorted vegetables. Against the backdrop of my salmon dish, this one received so-so reviews. A solid performer that’s likely a better lunch than dinner choice.

Our only complaint this visit would be the service, a bit on the slow side. But to be fair, this place seemed to be understaffed for the number of diners coming in to sample the restaurant; not to mention the demand for workers versus the supply. Also, we noticed a lot of pickup orders, so the staff was dealing with more than most people could see.

Saki is a welcome edition to the community. Make sure to give them a try! Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

