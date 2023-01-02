SWFLA To Do List: Farmers’ markets, ‘A Little Night Music’ and more

Marco Eagle

JANUARY

Ginger Billy at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Jan. 5-7 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Shell Club guest lecture seminars

The Marco Island Shell Club is sponsoring Guest Lecture Seminars, to be held in Rose Hall, at the Marco Island Library, 210 South Heathwood Drive Marco Island, for the Months of January, February, and March 2023. These Seminars involve presentations about shells or related topics, given by qualified experts, who use visuals and often display some of their “finds”. They bring a breadth of knowledge and experience and offer a question-and-answer session following their program. The presentations are free, and the Public is welcome. Refreshments will be offered. At 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Tony Mauriello, a Florida naturalist, will speak About beachcombing and junonias. February and March 2023 to be announced. For more information: visit marcoshellclub.com Submitted by: Karen Baldacci, Publicity Chair Marco Shell Club.

Drew Hunter at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Jan. 8-11 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8; and 7 p.m. Jan. 9, Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Learn more at 41markets.com.

Adam Lynch at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Jan. 12-14 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12; and 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Marco’s Police Foundation Pickleball Slammer

The Marco Island Police Foundation will host its inaugural Pickleball Tournament at the Marco YMCA on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Dubbed the Pickleball Slammer, up to 200 participants are expected to show their skills in the categories of men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles through round robin matches leading to single elimination. Matches will be based on age and skill. Would be players can register their teams at pickleballglobal.com and search ‘pickleball slammer’ under the tournaments tab. The tournament flyer can be found at marcopolicefoundation.org/events. Tournament questions can be directed to Ryan Reader at 239-823-6085 or info@paradisePB.com. Those interested in supporting the Police Foundation by being an event sponsor can contact Michael Hook at mjrhook@comcast.net or Bill Young at byounginmarco@gmail.com.

‘A Little Night Music’

TheatreZone kicks off the new year with the Stephen Sondheim musical. It opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and runs through Jan. 22. “A Little Night Music” is a musical celebration and lament of romance and regret. It’s based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film, Smiles of a Summer Night. Tickets are $50-$85. More at Theatre.Zone or 888-966-3352.

Celebrate the Centennial with music

One of the first events in this momentous year when Collier County has its 100th Anniversary (1923-2023) is the Music Festival on Jan. 14 in Everglades City, where it all started and the first County seat. A plethora of popular local musicians will be donating their time and talents at the historic Rod & Gun Club to help raise funds for the restoration of the Bank of Everglades Building, completed in 1927 as part of Barron Collier's entreprenurial empire. Tickets are $50 for a reserved seat and $20 for general admission. All the proceeds benefit the non-profit Everglades Society for Historic Preservation. Make your reservations at www.Save-BOE.org/events.

Left Bank Art Shows

Bobby Collins at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Mike Vecchione at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 16-18 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Anthony Rodia at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Jan. 19-22 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19; at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21; and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Island Theater Company: ‘Singin’ Broadway’ is back

Some Southwest Florida's most talented singers bring a whole new show Jan. 19-22 and 26-29 at the Marco Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall. The 7th Annual “Singin' Broadway” concert event is featuring all new songs from Broadway musicals including “Oklahoma,” “My Fair Lady,” “Hello Dolly,” “Mama Mia,” “Chicago,” “Beauty and the Beast” and many more. “Singin’ Broadway” will be performed at the Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island (across from Rose Marina). Dates and times are January 19-22 and 26-29. The curtain rises at 7:30 and 2:30 for Sunday matinee performances. Doors open a half hour prior to curtain. Advance tickets can be purchased at Make A Memory Gift Shop, 567 E. Elkcam Circle (next door to Hoots) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at islandtc.booktix.com. They can also be purchased at the door prior to each show on a space available basis. Tickets are $30.

Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance

The San Marco Columbiettes will host their Annual Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance fundraiser on from 6:30 until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. The dinner menu will include salad, prime rib dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing and fabulous raffle prizes. Entertainment will be provided by the duo “Manhattan Connection.” Tickets are on sale at the parish office at $70 per person. For more information you may contact Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275, or Joan Pidherny at 239-877-2842.

Left Bank Art Shows

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 15, Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2, at The Esplanade, 740 Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Juried artists include photography, jewelry, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramics, wood, bronze, glass and more. Free admission and free parking. More at 239-290-7927.

Festival of Birds

Save the Date for Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s Festival of Birds – January 14 -21, 2023. Enjoy expert lectures, nature-themed activities and field trips to birding spots throughout Southwest Florida. Perfect for those who love birds or just love getting out in nature! Registration opens on December 6, 2022 at https://rookerybay.org/events/festival-of-birds/.

Rodney Norman at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 24-26 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12; and 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Robert Kelly at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 27-29 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Venezia Renaissance Faire

First such event, Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 28-29 in Bonita Springs. Medieval games, historic musical acts and comedic characters. Two consecutive weekends at 28010 Race Track Road. Rain or shine, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cost: $25 adult day pass; $15 child (ages 3-13) day pass; $45 adult weekend pass; and $25 child (ages 3-13) weekend pass. veneziarenaissancefaire.com.

ONGOING

Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Third Street South Farmers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

‘¡Viva La Ceramica!’ exhibition

¡Viva La Ceramica! exhibition at Marco Island Center for the Arts features work from the member artists of the Clay Guild. This exhibition draws from themes based on the heart of Latin America’s pottery-making cultures. “¡Viva la Ceramica!” is part of the season-long celebration of Hispanic arts and culture in Collier County, “¡Arte Viva!” The exhibit runs through Jan. 4.

‘10,000 Songs Show’

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Gates open at 6 at Margood Harbour Park Theater, located 321 Pear Street in Goodland.

American Legion Post 404

American Legion Post 404 on Marco Island holds meetings at 11 a.m., every third Tuesday from October through June. The meetings are held at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 North Collier Blvd. Each meeting hosts interesting speakers and lunch is served.

AAUW

American Association of University Women of Marco Island Branch connects local women professionally, philanthropically, and socially. The next AAUW meeting is 9:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, at at the New Life Community Church, 489 W. Elkcam Circle. The January program is a historical performance by local Bonnie Bozzo who will present “The Girl in the Box-83 hours ‘till Dawn” about the kidnapping of Robert Mackle's (Deltona/Marco Island developer) daughter. AAUW members from other branches are welcome to attend. Feel free to join us. marcoisland-fl.aauw.net If you have questions, please contact: Linda Corea, Director for Membership at 410-652-4508 or Jacky Childress, president at 440-539-4662.

JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7:00 pm. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants: La Calavera Catrina

Naples Botanical Garden is presenting a yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants and their cultural connections. The season features major exhibitions — including a botanical homage to artist Frida Kahlo — new festivals, and the return of annual favorites. La Calavera Catrina, now through Jan. 29, features eight towering sculptures of La Catrina, one of the most recognizable figures of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). An elegant female skeleton and an icon of Mexican heritage. La Catrina approaches death not through sadness, but as a colorful celebration of life. Designed by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero, these 8-foot-tall, brightly adorned sculptures will add an element of surprise to your Garden stroll. La Calavera Catrina is organized by Denver Botanic Gardens.

Exhibit highlights Great Lakes to Sunshine State connection

This exhibit explores the connection between the Midwest and Florida. Enjoy "From the Great Lakes to the Sunshine State — Exploring U.S. 41" from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Jan. 21 at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. The roots of U.S. 41 go back to the dawn of the automobile age, bridging the Midwest and the South. More at 239-252-8476 or colliermuseums.com. Information: 239-398-9192.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for he 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Love The Arts Festival – Call to Artists

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts is announcing a new art festival, Love The Arts Festival, on Marco Island. This special event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The festival will highlight fine arts of exceptional photographers, painters, jewelers, potters, and crafters. Music will be scheduled during the festival and food vendors are invited to apply. Local students will also be invited to show their artwork. This is a juried show, so artists who have already been juried for other art shows sponsored by Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) are welcome to sign up for the festival. If you have not been previously juried by MIFA, you may send an email to Karen Swanker at khswanker@gmail.com with a minimum of three photos of your artwork, requesting to be juried for the Love the Arts Festival. If you have any questions, you may call Karen at 239-331-0987. Cost of participating in the festival is $90 if you are a MIFA member, or $140 for non-members. Complete the Love the Arts Festival registration form found on MIFA’s website, marcoislandfoundation.org and mail it to Carolyn Burger, 282 Sand Hill St., Marco Island. Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club is ready to start up our seasonal get togethers. The club will meet at a variety of locations in Southwest Florida throughout season for some lively conversations and enjoyable comeradery. You are invited to join them. Contact Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099.

Italian American Society of Marco Island

The Italian American Society of Marco Island will hold their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, November through April, at Mackle's Park's Community room. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with meeting starting at 5:30. This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage, over the age of 21, are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and more. Information: iasmi.org or call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-0158.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

FEBRUARY

‘M.C. Escher: Reality & Illusion’

Now through Feb. 12; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays (open until 9 p.m. Thursdays); 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sundays. Naples Art Institute (formerly Naples Art), 585 Park St., Naples. Exhibition of the works of M.C. Escher, artist-mathematician. $15, $10 members. Docent tours at 1 p.m. Fridays in December — Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Information at naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

Everglades Seafood Festival

The Florida Stone Crabbers Association (FLSCA) will kick off its 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival on Feb. 17, outside Everglades City Hall, including an opening ceremony and a fireworks display. The festival will continue through the weekend, wrapping up at 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19. Attendees enjoy live music, creative works from local artists, delicious seafood, cold beverages, and carnival rides. The festival is an annual charity event benefiting the Everglades City community. Friday night admission is free for all ages. Saturday and Sunday admission is a $5 minimum donation for adults. Children and residents of Everglades City, Chokoloskee, and Copeland can receive free admission on all days. Beverage & carnival ride tickets will be cash only, and there will be ATMs on site. Everglades Seafood Festival hours: 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., Fri., Feb. 17; 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18; 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sun., Feb. 19. Information: EvergladesSeafoodFestival-2023.com.

Kiwanis Car Show

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at the YMCA of South Collier, 101 Sand Hill, Marco Island. Car entrance fee: $25. Spectator admission: $10 per person. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Information: 239-272-0816.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.