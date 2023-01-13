‘Watts for Dinner’: Breakfast all day and a feast  for a king

Will Watts

Correspondent

Greetings fellow food lovers. I’ve been working all week to try and top that CJ’s on the Bay (Marco Island) review, and that yummy baloney sandwich! (see review, marconews.com.)

It likely can’t be done. So instead, I decided to focus on a couple of recent experiences that were surprisingly satisfying – and for the record, I never intended to write about.

I started out the new year with a very late breakfast at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Let’s face it, if you aren’t seated before 2 p.m. for breakfast, many of the independent eateries are closed. But the Barrel has breakfast all day! Yea!

I had the “Bacon n’ Egg Hashbrown Casserole.” It features hashbrown casserole, layered with pieces of crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, melted Colby cheese, fried onions, green onions, and fresh diced tomatoes. It’s served with buttermilk biscuits.

The presentation was amazing. The fried onions add a nice touch. And while the bacon was a little overcooked for my taste, this breakfast is the bomb. This is my first time having this dish, but it won’t be the last.

My dining companion had the “Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast.” You get two buttermilk pancakes stuffed with cheesecake-like filling topped with strawberries and powdered sugar. You also get two eggs, cooked your way and choice of meat. That’s a lot of food! And it looks amazing!

And now you don’t have to stand in line and pay at the register (unless you want too). Just scan your receipt and pay with your phone.

Three king's day dinner

At the end of the “12 Days of Christmas” comes the Epiphany, or Three Kings Day. This holiday is celebrated as the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts.

On this special day, it’s tradition to eat a “Roscón de Reyes” cake. It’s shaped like a large crown (or doughnut) and is covered with crystallized fruit and sugar. It has a consistency more in line with bread than cake inside.

Locally, you can buy a whole Roscón de Reyes at Garibaldi Bakery and Mexican Restaurant on Tamiami Trail in East Naples (but only on or around Jan. 6). Or, if you happen to be eating there on this special day, you can finish off your meal with a slice and some coffee.

Before dessert I enjoyed some chicken and mole poblano enchiladas. So good! And you can have those any day of the week!

My dining companion had the chicken enchiladas verde. This is our absolute favorite dishes from Garibaldi!

Until next week, happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

3845 Tollgate Blvd, Naples, FL 34114

crackerbarrel.com

239-455-6588

Garibaldi Mexican Grill & Bakery