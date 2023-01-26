FOOD
Social Scene: Sportfishing Club’s first picnic of 2023
Submitted
The Marco Sportfishing Club enjoyed their first picnic of the new year at Sarazin Park on Jan. 18. Authentic Cuban sandwiches, beans and rice, plantains and Cuban bread were on the menu. A warm beautiful day plus the delicious picnic were enjoyed by all. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.
MORESeeking higher ground: Many of Marco’s burrowing creatures fared well through Ian
ANDBookworm: Details! ‘Mr. Breakfast’ is a book to pick
ALSONow You Know: City talks canal water quality; Marco Nature Night slated