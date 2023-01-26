Social Scene: Sportfishing Club’s first picnic of 2023

Submitted

The Marco Sportfishing Club enjoyed their first picnic of the new year at Sarazin Park on Jan. 18. Authentic Cuban sandwiches, beans and rice, plantains and Cuban bread were on the menu. A warm beautiful day plus the delicious picnic were enjoyed by all. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

