‘Watts for Dinner’: An amazing breakfast at the R’s

Will Watts

Correspondent

There are a lot of great breakfast stops on Marco Island – Red Roosters, Hoots, Doreen’s Cup of Joe, Empire Bagel, Stonewalls, Smith House and so many more. Same with South Naples -- were Hoot’s and Empire also have a home, as well as Skillets, Waffle House, Cracker Barrel and Perkins . And they all have one thing in common, I’ve eaten there at least once and likely several times.

Recently I heard the news that Denny’s has plans for Naples Towne Center, in the former Rib City. Exciting. I do like the food and especially the prices.

LAST WEEK‘Watts for Dinner’: Club dining – drinks and a nosh poolside

MOREHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

We recently tried a new-for-us breakfast spot in the Hitching Post Plaza in South Naples, the R’s Diner. From Wednesday through Saturday, the diner is open until 8 p.m. And that’s important to me, because sometimes I like having breakfast after 2 p.m. – don’t judge me.

I was super excited when I saw the menu, because there was a pork loin breakfast listed (I was having First Watch flashbacks). Alas, when you’re late for breakfast you can’t always get what you want.

So, I settled for the sausage patty, egg and cheese sandwich. You can build it on toast, English muffin or bagel. And you can have hashbrowns or home fries. I choose the latter on both.

The bagel was super fresh. The egg was fried to perfection. But what I loved most was the sausage patty. It looked like it was pressed right there in the restaurant; thin and well done. I loved it. Perhaps the best breakfast sandwich I’ve ever eaten.

My dining companion selected the farmer’s omelet, featuring bacon, sausage (link oddly), mushrooms and onions. You can have your choice of potatoes, toast, English muffin or pancakes. He picked hashbrowns and pancakes.

The omelet was fluffy and looked amazing. He did rightly point out that a farmer’s omelet could use more veggies.

The R’s did have amazing service and the establishment was very clean.

The next day, we checked another East Naples breakfast spot off our list, iHop.

I selected the spicy poblano omelet, featuring the namesake peppers, red peppers, onions, shredded beef, a blend of cheeses, avocado, poblano cream and chopped serrano peppers.

The only thing too hot for me was the uncooked jalapenos, which I promptly removed. The sauce was good, the avocado was turning black. All and all, I won’t be having this dish again.

My dining companion had the build your own omelet. He selected bacon, mushrooms and cheese. His main complaint was the ingredients are folded into the dish, instead of cooked with it.

Breakfast is an important meal and one of my top three. Happy eating!

MORENow You Know: Kiwanis' Car Show slated; Garden Club plants gumbo limbo

ANDContinual change: Hurricane Ian’s ongoing impact on Marco’s waterways

ALSONoontime Rotary announces first honorees of 2023 Spirit of Marco Island award

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

The R’s Diner

11518 Tamiami Trail E., Hitching Post Plaza, Naples

239 -732-6614

11985 Collier Blvd., #1, Collier Plaza, Naples

239-529-5806

iHop