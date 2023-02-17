‘Watts for Dinner’: Thai Thai reignites long-abandoned space on Marco

Will Watts

It’s always exciting to try something new. And I’ve been waiting for a long time for this one. Ever since I first saw the Thai Thai sign go up at the former Breakfast Plus. And that was months ago. Maybe years. LOL! OK, I’m not known for my patience.

Thai Thai Sushi Sports Bar is brought to you by the same folks who operate Thai Thai Sushi Bowl at Naples Outlet Center and Thai Thai Sushi Boat on Naples Boulevard.

Things got off to an appetizing start with “Kiwi’s Spring Roll” ($10.99). You get three, which arrive cut up as six bites. The very crispy, deep-fried chicken, pork and vegetables roll are served with a sweet plum sauce.

This was indeed an amazing start to the meal. The extra crispy nature really served these spring rolls well.

I also had a yummy Thai iced tea ($3.99) to wash it down. The coconut milk concoction is the perfect choice for this menu. My dining companion opted for a mango boba ($5.99) from the long list of yummy bubble teas, which he enjoyed immensely, saying it was very sweet.

From the Thai Thai “specials” menu, I ordered the “Pad Mee Moo Daeng” ($20.99), which I had never had before. The dish features Thai-style stir fried egg noodle with sliced roast pork, egg, napa, onion, celery, carrots and scallions.

It was an amazing entrée. The thinly sliced pork was super lean and delicious. And the serving was huge! More than I could manage. And I do love having leftovers!

From the Thai main dishes, my guest opted for the “Chicken Katsu Fried Rice” ($24.99). It features the traditional sauteed rice with eggs, peas, scallions, carrots and brown sauce; but it’s topped with crispy chicken katsu. In addition to the brown sauce, he requested a side of spicy mayo for dipping.

Like my dish, this was a huge portion. Lots of rice and chicken. And it earned high marks for flavor.

Thai Thai Sushi Sports Bar is off to a great start. I highly recommend all three of these dishes and the drinks.

And the service was top notch. The team provided water without being asked. Was always checking in and providing service with a smile. I also noticed that the maître d’ also opened the door for guests – both entering and exiting -- whenever he had the opportunity.

Great food. Top notch service! And let me tell you, this dining room and sushi bar is expansive and beautifully decorated. I can’t wait to go there again! Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Thai Thai Sushi Sports Bar

1035 N. Collier Blvd., Ste. 302, Marco Island

239-970-2080

thaithaius.menufy.com

Other locations

Thai Thai Sushi Bowl

6060 Collier Blvd., 23, Naples

239-732-9520

Thai Thai Sushi Boat