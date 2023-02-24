‘Watts for Dinner’: Red Rooster lays the golden breakfast egg

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Red Rooster on Marco Island. It was a perfect 76 degrees when we arrived for Sunday brunch at the restaurant. Despite being told it would be a 20-minute wait, we were seated after just 10 minutes. Pretty good for season!

While my dining companion opted to start with coffee, I selected a big mug of orange juice, which I haven’t had in a long while. Delicious! Some pulp but not too much pulp.

For my meal, I knew I wanted biscuits and gravy. But did I want a full plate ($11.99) or the half order that comes with two eggs and potatoes ($14.99). These are always tough questions but ultimately variety won out.

So happy with my choice. The potatoes went well with the gravy. Matter of fact, may I suggest you consider a double order of hashbrowns with the gravy for the menu?! And this is no ordinary gravy, it’s sausage gravy. Delicious crumbles. Like the orange juice, not too much or too little, it was just the right amount.

For my eggs I asked for scrambled and added American cheese. Fluffy and delicious!

My dining companion opted for the “Big Daddy Scramble” ($16.99). The scrambled eggs feature mushrooms, tomatoes, sausage (chopped up links) and bacon and is topped with a beautiful layer of cheddar cheese.

This dish also earned high marks. Red Rooster really knows breakfast. Not to mention lunch, if you prefer. The menu is straightforward with some standard fare and a few specialty plates.

Do bring your patience. The busy in-season crowd is demanding and it appears there are too few servers for the number of tables, when demand is this robust. Not an issue that’s unique to this business. It appears to be a common issue everywhere these days.

Still, the severs are friendly and efficient and don’t let the demands faze them. Bravo to you!

Great food, solid service and perfect weather. Who could ask for anything more? Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Red Rooster