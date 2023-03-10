‘Watts for Dinner’: A hearty breakfast from East Naples’ County House

Will Watts

Correspondent

This week’s dining destination is a bit farther out in East Naples than I usually travel for reviews — as a Marco Island food critic. I actually just went there for breakfast after a friend’s recommendation. Once I tried it, I thought people need to know about this place.

Country House “believes in finding tranquility within Southern Comfort Food,” it reads in “their story.”

“We became inspired with creating an establishment that would provide quality Southern brunch cuisine along with a nostalgic ambiance reflecting simpler days and times. The Lazy Rooster was rebranded as Country House and for 25 plus years, as a Naples family favorite, we guarantee our services will bring a smile to your face and leftovers to your fridge.”

LAST WEEK‘Watts for Dinner’: Sami’s happy hour is something to smile about

PAST REVIEWSHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

I ordered the “Country Fried Chicken” ($14.99). It comes with home fries or hash browns, your choice of bread —toast, English muffin, bagel or biscuit, eggs your way and a delicious deep-fried boneless chicken filet topped with sausage gravy.

I asked for the home fries. Light in flavor and cooked to perfection and extra amazing when dipped in the gravy. For my eggs, I asked for scrambled with cheese. These eggs were very fluffy and the flavor was incredible. For my bread, I asked for the biscuit. It’s huge! And the texture is unique. It’s as if a biscuit and a yeast roll got married and had a baby. Absolutely loved it!

My dining companion opted for the “Country House Special” ($12.99) which offers your choice of two pancakes, French toast or crepes with two eggs (cooked your way), and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage (links or patties). He selected eggs scrambled with cheese, a sausage patty, and the crepes, all of which earned rave reviews. While the crepes come plain, he said the taste was still amazing.

There is indoor and outdoor seating, but neither dining area is particularly huge. There’s not lots of parking, but we didn’t have any trouble finding a space. And the service was top notch. Happy eating!

MORE‘Watts for Dinner’: Red Rooster lays the golden breakfast egg

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Thai Thai reignites long-abandoned space on Marco

ALSO‘Watts for Dinner’: An amazing breakfast at the R’s

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Country House