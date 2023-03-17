Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Michelbob’s Championship Ribs & Steaks on Marco Island.

I’m going to get my biggest complaint out of the way off the top: It’s the fact that there’s no sit-down location on the island. For that, you need to travel to their Airport-Pulling location in Naples. Other than that, I have no complaints. But let’s be honest, if they did have a full-service restaurant here, you’d have to wait an hour (or more) for a seat!

We’ll start with the new, for us. We ordered the smoked sausages. You can get mild, spicy or jalapeno cheddar ($14.99). We picked the latter. These wieners are huge! Cooked to perfection! And the taste is simply amazing!

We ordered a full rack of baby back ribs ($21.99). The ribs are fall-off-the-bone delicious and terrific with or without the sauce.

We also added “The Beast” ($14.99), a giant pulled pork sandwich on Texas toast. Tender, moist and filled with slow-cooked goodness. The sandwiches are so packed, I took off more than half the meat and still had plenty for my sandwich.

The food is simply out of this world. Underneath the smoke and sauces, the secret to Michelbob’s success might just be the meat, which is imported from Denmark.

Dinners come with your choice of baked potato, potato salad or corn on the cob and cole slaw, baked beans and grilled garlic toast.

As for our side choices, the corn is juicy and delicious; the cole slaw is a must-have element when eating this barbecue. We were also supplied with butter and generous servings of both sweet and tangy barbecue sauce.

Serving Southwest Florida for nearly four decades, Michelbob’s is a Trip Adviser Hall of Fame restaurant and sits on nearly every best of foodie list in Southwest Florida. Hearty meat cooked to perfect without a lot of fat weighing it down, and the perfect complimentary sides. You won’t find better takeout anywhere. Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

