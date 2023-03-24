‘Watts for Dinner’: Big breakfast energy from Skillets

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Skillets with numerous locations in Florida. We visited the Lely restaurant for this review.

For my breakfast, I selected the biscuits with gravy sausage ($12.95). It comes with eggs, any style; you can also pick potatoes or grits.

I selected scrambled eggs with cheese and hashbrowns. The sausage gravy was good with the potatoes. Oddly, the gravy never penetrated the biscuits. They stayed firm. I was both impressed and disappointed at the same time.

My dining companion opted for a pancake platter ($13.75). You can pick from buttermilk, stone-ground whole-grain, or gluten-free (all from scratch-made batter and no mixes).

It also comes with eggs (any style) and Smokehouse bacon, pork or chicken apple sausage.

He picked scrambled eggs with cheese and two thick slices of bacon. You can pick from a multitude of ingredients to go in your pancakes. He asked for bananas, pecans and granola in a whole-grain pancake. And he got it all, except the granola.

Skillets is one of our favorite stops for breakfast. The food is amazing, but there’s often a wait to be seated – especially on the weekend!

This is our first visit since December 2021.

Back then I had the potato, bacon, and onion frittata ($12.25). According to the menu, it’s finished with a parmesan crust and served with fresh sliced tomatoes. This dish has lots of bacon mixed in, so no complaints here. There were no tomatoes on my dish, but that’s OK. I don’t like ‘em that much anyway.

My dish comes with a choice of Skillet’s “Signature Potatoes,” grits, or a fruit cup, and toast, a scone, or biscuit. I selected the potatoes and wheat toast. The potatoes were like a cheesy delicious casserole. Really good!

My dining companion had the “Two Egg Platter” ($11.25). He added cheese to the eggs and sausage links as his meat of choice. You can also choose from Skillet’s “Signature Potatoes,” grits, or a fruit cup, and toast, a scone, or biscuit. He also added a side of sweet-tasting smokehouse bacon ($5.25).

We also shared some flavored pancakes ($6.50). In this case, cinnamon-crusted. The dish looked like pancakes but tasted more like birthday cakes. And I have zero problem with that. The dish also comes with maple syrup.

We also took home some lunch for later.

I selected the “Tuna Pepper Jack Panini” ($11.50) featuring albacore tuna salad (light on the mayo) with Bermuda onion, pepper jack cheese, and honey mustard on a panini-grilled croissant. I substituted the croissant for bread. Simply amazing!

My partner had the chicken salad croissant ($10.75) with house-made chicken salad, lettuce and tomatoes.

Both meals come with a parmesan potato pancake (yum!), kettle chips, cole slaw, or a fresh fruit cup.

The service is amazing. The atmosphere is country classic. And the cooked-to-perfection food leaves no room to wonder why this Southwest Florida staple is growing by leaps and bounds. Happy eating!

If you go

Skillets