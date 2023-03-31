‘Watts for Dinner’: Noshing on gnocchi and enjoying some engaging ‘married soup’

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is the Italian Deli and Market on Marco Island, one of my favorites!

This place has it all, soups, salads, appetizers, hot and cold sandwiches, an assortment of pasta dishes, and some amazing pies, Stromboli’s and calzones from the pizza oven.

We shook things up and started with the soup — soon it will be way too hot for that! You can get it by the cup, bowl, pint or quart.

I had a bowl of the minestra maritata or “married soup” aka Italian wedding soup ($6). And the name does not come from the fact that this soup is served at weddings. No. It’s the coming together of ingredients. I love orzo, and those little meatballs and the amazing broth. Very satisfying!

My dining companion went with a bowl of the “Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Bisque.” It’s described and thick and tasty, although he was hoping for a little more fire. Still, an amazing soup.

For our main entrees, we shared two dishes, the Tuscan salmon over risotto ($21) and the night’s special, spinach gnocchi with cream of mushroom and garlic sauce ($15).

It was a beautiful piece of fish with a balsamic glaze. The risotto was sweet, cheesy and delicious. And the combination was mouth-watering amazing!

And that dish wasn’t the only star. The gnocchi, which we purposely decided to keep simple and meatless, shined. Without and side or protein distractions the subtle flavors took center stage. Yum! Just amazing!

While it’s been about two years since our last review, we stop by this establishment every few weeks.

We love the Boursin cheese stuffed, flash fried artichoke hearts ($12). It’s served with a lemon aioli.

Our favorite pizza is the Quattro Formaggi (white, no sauce) provolone, parmesan,

mozzarella and ricotta cheeses ($22). I could eat this every day. It’s a must for cheese lovers!

The Italian Deli never disappoints. Friendly faces and a beautifully renovated park just across the way. Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Italian Deli and Market