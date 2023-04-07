‘Watts for Dinner’: Carole’s House – Delicious with a French twist

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Carole’s House Cafè & French Bakery at St. Andrew’s Square in East Naples. We went there for brunch and it didn’t disappoint.

We started off with an organic matcha cold drink ($4.90) and the chia seed pudding ($6.90) with organic chia, oat milk and agave. Loved that we were asked and got to choose our milk for the drinks. You can also add a shot of flavor, which I highly recommend.

With blueberries and strawberries, the chia pudding looked amazing. And the taste was exceptional. The consistency may be a tad off-putting, but what can you do?

For my meal, I selected the avocado toast ($11.90) featuring the namesake ingredient, seasonal veggies (in this case arugula and watermelon radishes), feta and olive oil. You can add a sunny side egg for $3, but I did not.

This dish was beautiful and my favorite part was the texture of the bread. Simply amazing. There was enough of the seasonal veggies to cover my toast and have a side salad. While great for Carole’s House customers, I think the French would not approve of such a large portion.

My dining companion selected the croque-monsieur ($7.90). It’s a grilled ham and cheese sandwich “done the French way.” It features Bechamel sauce, Paris ham, gruyere and mozzarella cheese and a smear of Dijon mustard on toasted country bread.

What is Paris ham, you ask? It’s pork brined with a stock made of juniper, coriander, cloves and a bouquet garni, in a mold for several hours. This sandwich earned high praise. And I can highly recommend it.

There’s also a wide assortment of pastries, including croissants, muffins, beignets and more. We took home several. And each one was better than the last.

There’s limited seating inside and out. The décor is very modern. The staff is very friendly and helpful guiding first-timers through the options. Carole’s is a welcome addition to the area. Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Carole's House Cafè & French Bakery