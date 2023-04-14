‘Watts for Dinner’: Finding Paradise – and grouper – on a Wednesday

Will Watts

Correspondent

It was a Wednesday afternoon. Not even six o’clock. Yet we were sitting on a dock, listening to live entertainment and sipping on pina coladas. That’s right folks, our next dining destination is in one of my favorite places on the planet, Goodland.

Not only is it a “Good land,” we found Paradise. Oh wait, that’s not right. We were at Paradise Found. But you can understand the confusion.

Things got off to an appetizing start with a bowl of “Shrimp & Chicken Gumbo” ($7.99). This was amazing. Lots of delicious chicken and shrimp. And the tomato-based broth is as comforting as a bowl of Campbell’s.

LAST WEEK‘Watts for Dinner’: Carole’s House – Delicious with a French twist

MOREHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

For my main entree, I had decided on the pulled pork barbecue sandwich ($15.99). But at the last minute and with the server’s recommendation, I went with the “Beer Battered Black Grouper” ($15.99). For the record, you can also get it blackened, grilled or pan seared.

Amazing sandwich. Although, the batter was more tempura-like than beer-battered like. But I’m not complaining. Big filet, cooked to perfection.

With it, you can have fries, onion rings or tater tots. I picked the latter. Yummy as ever. These always take me back to my childhood.

From the baskets’ menu, my dining companion also decided on the grouper — grouper fingers ($18.99). Usually, we don’t order such similar dishes, but I was the one who changed his mind at the last minute and without thinking. The basket comes with fries.

To be fair, I was a tad jealous. As nice as my bun was, it wasn’t needed. And his fingers were more streamlined with better fish to batter ratio. And he seemed happy with his choice and said as much.

This was our first visit since April 2021.

The standout dish during that visit was the “Island Shrimp Boat” starter ($14.99), featuring jumbo butterfly shrimp topped with a Peruvian sauce.

The shrimp are served in a bed of cabbage with mandarin orange slices as its centerpiece. This was a visually stunning dish; I was happily surprised that the sauce was sweet; I was expecting spicy.

Live music, a table by the water and some amazing frozen drinks; and it’s only Wednesday. Perhaps the worst thing about Paradise Found is finding the strength to leave and return to the real world. Happy eating!

MORE‘Watts for Dinner’: Noshing on gnocchi and enjoying some engaging ‘married soup’

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Michelbob’s – The best BBQ on Marco Island

ALSO‘Watts for Dinner’: Big breakfast energy from Skillets

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Paradise Found Restaurant and Bar