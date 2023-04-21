‘Watts for Dinner’: Thee City’s Grill – ‘Inspired Greek,’ is an inspirational experience

Will Watts

Our next dining destination was my first visit to Thee City’s Grill, “Inspired Greek,” in East Naples.

“Savor the flavors of American and Mediterranean cuisine at our top-rated Naples restaurant,” reads the website. “From our mouthwatering pancakes and waffles to our juicy burgers and fresh Greek salads, every dish is crafted to perfection with the goal of giving you a truly unforgettable meal.”

Before I even walked through the door, I learned several other tidbits. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has a special Sunday Brunch with bottomless mimosas!

Upon being seated, the education continued. We were there in time for the early bird specials, from 3 until 5:30 p.m., and for the special-pricing happy hour drinks. OMG! Where has this place been all my life?

The early bird specials are served with a complimentary glass of wine. You pick between the gyro wrap, stuffed peppers, liver and onions, oven-roasted turkey, fish and chips, sweet and sour chicken or pork or country fried steak, with all the fixins.’ But that’s not all, you also get the soup and salad bar for $17.99. That’s just crazy!

We could also order from the dinner menu, which was not that much more in price. Why, you ask? Because I have two favorite Greek dishes, moussaka (baked eggplant) and pastitsio (aka Greek lasagna). And that’s where those dishes resided. I went with the pastitsio.

Pastitsio ($19) is ground beef topped with homemade creamy béchamel sauce and grated cheese, with a noodle foundation. So good!

Thee City’s Grill was so much better than I expected, given the whole price-point. I loved it! And I highly recommend it.

The meal and the price included the soup and salad bar. I sampled the lemon chicken soup (loved it) and made me a Greek-ish salad (liked it).

My dining companion has the gyro platter ($18). It comes with lamb, but you can substitute with falafel or chicken. He picked the latter. It’s served open face, with onions, tomato, cucumber, a giant slab of beautifully-roasted potato, rice, warm pita bread and tzatziki sauce. It was a beautiful presentation that earned high marks.

His also came with a trip to the soup and salad bar.

With all that food, there was no room for dessert. I actually took half of my pastitsio home. But there were several things I wanted to try. Here are the highlights: Galaktoboureko (Greek flan), baklava, bread pudding, baklava Cheesecake and Rizogalo, a creamy rice pudding.

The service was top notch. Jennifer was super nice and checked in on us several times, meeting all of our needs. Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Thee City’s Grill