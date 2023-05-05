‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden – Chinese comfort food

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Su’s Garden. I absolutely love Chinese food, and Su’s is a fixture on the island for a reason.

We started with two appetizers, the “Golden Fingers” ($7.95), four crispy battered pieces of chicken, and the dumplings ($7.95); which you can get steamed or pan fried. We chose the latter.

These dumplings are among my favorite things at Su’s, and perhaps anywhere. Absolutely amazing! This was my first time getting the fingers. You can’t go wrong with this dish. An amazing batter and all white-meat chicken. I’m there for it.

For our main entrees, we selected a couple of dishes from the house specialties menu. I selected the honey chicken. My dining companion picked the almond chicken. Our waiter said we could order these as the complete dinners ($21.95 each), which opened us up to more appetizers, soup and dessert.

You can pick from soups like egg drop, wonton, chicken rice, hot and sour or a mix of wonton and egg drop. Appetizers include an egg roll, fried wontons, chicken wings and crab Rangoon.

I selected the wonton soup, egg roll and pineapple chunks for my dessert. My dining companion had the chicken rice soup, rumaki and the lychees.

Unbeknownst to us, we ordered similar dishes to each other and to one of our first appetizers. Both our dishes featured chunks of battered white meat chicken. But no one was complaining. Both looked amazing!

Su’s brings your entrees out covered and when it’s lifted, there’s a beautiful and bountiful and smokin’ presentation underneath.

For my honey chicken, the golden nuggets set atop some crispy rice noodles, orange slices and just the right amount of honey. Pure perfection. You get fried or steamed rice. I selected steamed.

Also of note, both my soup and the egg roll were amazing. Su’s has the best egg rolls. And the wonton soup is pure joy.

My dining companion was equally impressed with his almond chicken, especially the sauce, made with a mixture of brown sugar, sesame oil, mirin, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, chicken broth, and cornstarch. Thick and delish!

He also praised his chicken and rice soup. Unfortunately, he ordered the rumaki without either of us knowing what it was. When I asked, he decided to look it up. He discovered it was chicken liver wrapped in bacon. And so, he passed on it. LOL!

The lychee and pineapple chunks were a good palette cleanser after the meal. If you prefer, you can have an almond cookie or some ice cream

I have been dining at Su’s for quite a while now, and the service is always impeccable. I don’t know where they find such a thoughtful and well-mannered staff. They have the food down to a science. You’ll love every minute and never be disappointed you picked this place. Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Su's Garden Chinese Restaurant