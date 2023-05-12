‘Watts for Dinner’: Ale yes! New Miller’s lives up to the standard

Will Watts

Correspondent

I’ve been to Miller’s Ale House – many times, many places, from Fort Myers to Miami. Some of my favorite dishes include the chicken wings and the mini-burgers (yes, they are on the kids’ menu. So what?).

So, I was excited, to say the least, to see another Ale House being built in South Naples. I would check the progress every time I was on my way to Marco Island. Finally, it opened. But getting a table, at least in the beginning, was tricky.

Speaking of tricks, unless I have a reservation, I typically try to show up for a late lunch/early dinner or I show up around an hour before closing. And it usually works, no problem. No matter the season. When this Ale House opened, I tried several days before 4 p.m., and there was always an hour or more wait. I’d pass an hour before closing and see a line out the door. Let’s just say, this restaurant was highly anticipated.

As season wound down, my thoughts returned to Miller’s. And finally, I scored my spot. And it was worth the wait.

Things got off to an appetizing start: It came down to two new offerings from the restaurant, the “Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla” ($13.99) and the “Roasted Chile Spiced Chicken Quesadilla” ($12.99). We opted for the pork, but it was a tough decision. I wanted both!

LAST WEEK‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden – Chinese comfort food

MOREHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: You’ll squeal for the pork prime rib

It’s a grilled flour tortilla filled with barbecue pulled pork, jack and cheddar cheeses, poblano peppers, onions, and black bean corn salsa. It’s served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.

This was an amazing dish! I highly recommend it and will definitely be back for more.

Since we were there before 4, we had the option to choose from the restaurants lunch specials. And special they were. For just $6.99 you can get the “Soup & Salad Duo,” “Dad’s Homemade Meatloaf,” “English Pub Fish & Chips,” or a half “Chicken Club Flatbread & Salad Duo.” Yes, the portions are a bit smaller than the dinner entrees, but the price is cut by half or more. And some of these items aren’t even available for dinner.

I went with the meatloaf, a personal favorite. It came with mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley. It was more than enough food, especially after having a starter, and the thinner strips of meatloaf were amazing (hamburger thickness). Cooked/grilled just right! The mashed potatoes and gravy were pure perfection. Heck, I even ate the vegetables.

My dining companion went with the $8.99 lunch special. It was a Cesar salad with a blackened salmon filet. It got a big thumbs up. Even though a few pieces of lettuce didn’t pass muster. That’s a big pet peeve for me. If you work in the kitchen, anywhere, please don’t put lettuce on a plate or sandwich for someone else, if you wouldn’t eat it yourself. But again. A very minor issue in this instance.

Our service was amazing. Prompt. And she checked on us many times throughout our meal. Put your reservations to rest, this place is good to go! And you’ll easily get a table, at least until November. Happy eating!

MORE‘Watts for Dinner’: Finding Paradise – and grouper – on a Wednesday

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Thee City’s Grill – ‘Inspired Greek,’ is an inspirational experience

ALSO‘Watts for Dinner’: Carole’s House – Delicious with a French twist

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Miller’s Ale House