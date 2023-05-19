‘Watts for Dinner’: Stonewalls – Fine, fresh, friendly and delish!

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Stonewalls on Marco Island. The restaurant’s motto is “fine food fast” and they have lived up to it with every visit.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the buffalo chicken flatbread ($13). It’s the perfect size for sharing. The buffalo sauce is downright delicious, the bread is crispy and there’s loads of melted cheese. I highly recommend this dish.

For my main entree, I selected the jerk chicken pasta ($19). You get a blackened chicken filet and several slices of andouille sausage atop linguine tossed in a Jamaican cream sauce. It’s spicy and delicious. I got to pick a soup or salad with my meal. I selected the chicken noodle, with its unique flat pasta. One of the best soups around town.

My dining companion picked the spinach salad ($11) featuring walnuts, strawberries and a pomegranate dressing. He added chicken ($6) to his dish for a healthy but satisfying dinner.

While we’ve stopped by many times in the past year, this was our first “official” visit since March 2022.

During that visit our appetizer of choice was the pulled pork flatbread. It features barbecue pork, a blend of cheese, bacon crumbles and fresh herbs. Lots of tasty pork on this one. The sauce is sweet and delicious and the crust is crunchy and chewy with just the right amount of cheese.

For my main dish, I selected the Philly cheesesteak and the soup of the day – crème of potato – as my side.

The beef sirloin steak was piled high and topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese, and served on a sub roll. The bread is no afterthought on this one. So fresh, soft and deli-like in its chewy-ness. I liked this sandwich a lot.

A cup of crème of potato was a really nice pairing. With little bits of bacon and topped with shredded cheese, this small dish makes a big impression.

My dining companion had the “Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich.” This giant chicken breast fillet was golden brown and beautiful, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and honey mustard. It was a work of art and earned high marks from both of us. I highly recommend this mega sandwich. It’ll give Popeyes a run for its money.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. You order at the counter. A variety of self-serve beverages are available, with free refills; and you seat yourself. The server brings your food right to the table with a smile. Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Stonewalls