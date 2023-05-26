‘Watts for Dinner’: Frankie’s – New location, same great taste

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is both a first and also revisiting an old favorite. Let me explain. It was April 2019 when we first visited Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli. At that time, it was located in the Walmart shopping center on Collier Boulevard, near U.S. 41. A convenient location for those traveling to and from Marco Island.

Frankie’s has since moved down the road on 41, but don’t worry, it’s a short drive and he brought all the amazing flavor with him.

During this visit, we shared the “Chicken Fried Diablo” sandwich from the hot sub’s menu. It’s a breaded chicken cutlet with hot sauce, jalapenos, peppers, lettuce and tomatoes. The sandwich is amazing, especially the bread. And yes, it’s spicy. Love it!

We also took home the “Frankie’s Pizza.” I mean all the pizzas are Frankie’s but this is his namesake pizza. It features prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, roasted peppers, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives and garlic. That same bread makes for an amazing and chewy crust. This pie is loaded with meat, huge and satisfying. You’ll love it.

Another standout sub from a previous visit is also a namesake menu item. “Frankie’s Felon,” features sliced ribeye, mozzarella, grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers. This sandwich earned high praise. So much ribeye. The absolute perfect toppings.

And thinking back to the “Diablo.” If you’d love a chicken sandwich but without the spicy kick, try “Frankie’s Chicken Cutlet” from the cold sub’s menu. It features a lightly breaded chicken filet, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted peppers and a balsamic glaze. I love this sandwich! The all-white meat chicken is piled high with a generous serving of thick mozzarella. And it all goes so well with the toppings. Pure sandwich heaven.

There’s also a pared down version of the pizza we ate this visit. It’s called the “Pizza Calabrese” featuring just prosciutto, garlic, and olives.

For Marco Islanders who are true Frankie’s fanatics, it’s just a straight shot from the original location. And I’m sure the deli will find a lot of new fans at this new East Naples as well. Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli