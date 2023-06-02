‘Watts for Dinner’: Touché! Lots of clever things about Marco’s 2Shea’s

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is 2Shea’s Salty Dog in Marco Walk Plaza.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Mojo Pork Tostadas” ($11.99,), two crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded pork, onions and cotija cheese. It also comes with a side of salsa and Tapatio (hot sauce) on the table.

The pork was lean, juicy, tender and piled high and better than many restaurants claiming to be Mexican (not directed at anyone on Marco Island). Love this dish! The weakest part is the salsa, which tastes like over the counter you’d buy in a grocery store. Next time you order the hot sauce, request some salsa verde as well.

From the “Bar Bites” happy hour menu, we also ordered some boneless chicken wings. You get your choice of dipping sauce. Not as good as the tostadas but not bad either.

For my main dish, I selected the “Beach Burger” ($15.49, with cheese and fries). You can have it cooked any way you like it. Toppings include lettuce, tomato and onions. There’s mustard and ketchup at the table and mayo upon request.

You can also add toppings like cheese (for $.50) or bacon ($2). It’s served with coleslaw or you can upgrade to potato chips ($1.50), fries ($2) or onion rings ($3).

The burger was amazing. It tasted as though it was cooked outside on a grill. The bun was super soft, brioche perhaps, and all the toppings were fresh. I added fries. Turns out they were steak fries, my least favorite. But still a solid effort on the restaurant’s part.

Based on the success of the tostadas, my dining companion decided to go for the Thai chicken street tacos ($16.99). They’re topped with lettuce, cilantro and “a Thai peanut sauce.” It comes with a rice/beans side.

Lots of chicken. Plus! Corn tortillas. Plus! The sauce was not so pea-nutty, as the menu indicated. And he would have preferred them sans sauce to what it was topped with. Oh well!

This was our first visit since October 2021. During that visit we samples the “Ahi-mazing Tostada.” It features ahi tuna with avocado, cucumber, cilantro, onions and toasted sesame seeds with a house made soy ginger sauce, served on crispy corn tortillas. The make or break with this dish is the tuna. And in this case, it lived up to the name. A fresh blend of ingredients.

During that visit I had the “Tijuana Taco Salad” ($11.95). It features Romaine lettuce tossed with corn, black beans, cilantro, avocado, tomato onions cheese with a house made ranch dressing. You can add chicken or shrimp, ahi tuna, mahi or grouper. I added shrimp, which you can get grilled or blackened. I picked the latter. I liked this dish a lot. It felt light and flavorful. The shrimp were large and cooked well. It could have been blackened a little more, but the flavor was there.

My dining companion had the fried grouper basket ($15.95). It features lightly breaded and golden fried fish and a house made tartar sauce. It comes with fries. The sauce was really good, perhaps even better with their delicious fries than the fish. The grouper was cooked to perfection. I highly recommend this dish.

2Shea’s offers great service, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating, TVs for sporting events and top-notch people watching with a corner location overlooking the mall courtyard. Who could ask for anything more? Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

2Shea’s Salty Dog