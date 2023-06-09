‘Watts for Dinner’: One ‘Mother’ of a good meal

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is the Chicago-themed Mother Trucker Cafe in East Naples.

Things got off to an appetizing start with two milkshakes ($4.95 each). You can have strawberry, vanilla, chocolate or have it blended with your favorite candy bar (prices vary according to selection). I opted for vanilla; my friend had strawberry.

These shakes are thick and delicious. And they’re served with the biggest paper straws I’ve ever seen. I was only disappointed that they were served in disposable cups instead of the glasses in the photo from the menu.

Next up, we shared a “Maxwell Street Polish” ($9). According to the menu, it’s “grilled the traditional way, prepared with Vienna mustard, grilled onions and sport peppers, served on an authentic steamed poppy seed bun.”

This was amazing! Perhaps the best dish this visit. I highly recommend it. I can’t wait to try the chili dog.

I also ordered a “Chicago Style Tamale” ($4.25).

I had never heard of this dish before. And it shocked this tamale lover. According to my research, it’s a slim, machine-extruded tamale. The breading is cornmeal, but it’s wrapped in paper instead of a corn husk and usually cooked in a hotdog steamer.

I liked these tamales a lot. The beef was delicious. The cornmeal has a slight red tinge. And I could taste a light chili-like flavor I will definitely be eating these again.

We also took a “White Pizza” (12-inch is $15, 16-inch is $18) to go. Yes, this restaurant has your tradition Chicago deep dish. But after all the above, we were convinced they had earned credibility with Chicago-themed foods.

This pizza features a thin crust pie brushed with roasted garlic olive oil and topped with mushrooms, chopped spinach, garlic, basil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

A real solid performer. While it may not be the best white pizza I’ve eaten, it was one of the more unique; especially since it was cut into squares.

Chef-owner Rick Berec opened The Mother Trucker Café in January in what was an abandoned beauty salon on U.S. 41 in East Naples, according to an article in the Naples Daily News.

Service is friendly. You order at the register, seat yourself and wait for your number to be called. And those prices! So reasonable! We love all the new restaurants popping up along the trail these days. Happy eating!

Last week's review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Touché! Lots of clever things about Marco’s 2Shea’s

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

The Mother Trucker Cafe