‘Watts for Dinner’: The Oyster Society – Influences from Asian and the sea

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is The Oyster Society in Marco Walk Plaza.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Pork Belly Boa Buns” ($22). This appetizer features Berkshire pork belly, cucumbers, red onions, Korean aioli and a kimchi salad.

Bao Buns (pronounced “bow”), aka “steamed buns” are made with a mix of flour, yeast, sugar, baking powder, milk and oil. And they’re amazing!

Each dish comes with two buns, perfect for sharing. The pork is incredible, as is the accompanying salad. You won’t regret ordering this dish.

Also from the starters’ selections, I had the “She-Crab Soup” ($10 with an entree) featuring blue crab bisque, crème fraiche and chives. Delish!

My dining companion had the “Chef’s Soup of the Day.” This bowl featured several beans, including cannellini and string green, a mildly spicy tomato sauce and lots of shrimp. This is a dish I will definitely be trying to replicate at home.

For my main entree, I selected the “Black Garlic Salmon” ($41). This dish comes with fried brown rice, vegetables, and a Chinese barbecue sauce.

For me, this is a new take on salmon. And I loved it. Every. Single. Bite. Amazing! Just like steak, you are asked how you want it cooked. The filet is thick. I can’t think of one thing that would have made this dish any better (and that’s a first). I highly recommend this dish.

My dining companion opted for “The Society Scampi” ($39). This dish features blue crab and giant shrimp, Thai basil pesto, garlic and oil, linguine, spinach, parmesan and Bottarga.

This dish earned high marks. Especially the shrimp and sauce.

The atmosphere was a bit noisy on this weeknight. But the service was great and the food was even better. Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

The Oyster Society