‘Watts for Dinner’: Off the eaten path – Sam Snead’s Tavern at Lely Resort

Our next dining destination is Sam Snead's Tavern at Lely Resort. This was my first time visiting this restaurant. Yes, it is located in Lely Resort’s Golf and Country Club. And yes, the public is welcome.

Things got off to a refreshing start with the Coral Cosmo ($13.95), a “tropical twist” on the traditional drink featuring Smirnoff pineapple vodka, coconut puree, syrup, orange liqueur, lime and cranberry juices.

We were there just after four for a late/lunch early dinner. And while it was too late in the day for the lunch menu (aka lunch prices), we did find plenty of acceptable lunch-like options, in addition to the big dinner items.

I started with a bowl of chili ($12.95). This chunky, no-bean chili is served with onions, cheddar cheese, and a basket of tortilla chips. This was basically chili-flavored meat and I loved it. The tortilla chips are preferred to crackers. A perfect pairing.

For my main dish, I contemplated the “Sam’s Burger.” Ultimately, I selected the cheeseburger ($19.95). You can have cheddar, Swiss, blue or American. For a side, you can choose from “crispy fries or homemade potato chips.” Substitute onion rings or sweet potato fries for an additional charge.

I picked medium-well for my burger, with American cheese and crispy fries. I know, rare to medium is preferred, but I have trust issues (in general, not specifically here).

The burger was amazing. Lots of flavor. The bun was soft and fresh. Loved the tomato, lettuce and onion toppers provided, as well as ketchup, mustard and mayo served on the side. Perfect! My only complaint, and it’s a small one: the cheese. It just didn’t melt like a high-quality cheese, nor did it have any flavor. I’m hoping this was just a one-off. Maybe they ran out of the good stuff. Or perhaps I’m a cheese snob. LOL!

My dining companion opted for the “Tavern Onion Soup” ($12.95). Yes, it has bread and melted Swiss cheese. Despite a strong cooking-wine taste, this was a pretty decent effort.

For his main dish, he selected the “Oak Grilled Steak & Blue Cheese” flatbread ($20.95). It also features mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and caramelized onions.

It was amazing! The steak was quality and very tasty. It had the right mix of ingredients. And it was huge. One of the longest flatbreads I’ve ever seen. It was almost two-feet long and just around four-inches wide! I highly recommend this dish.

At this time of day, we nearly had the large dining room all to ourselves. The service was really top notch. It was peaceful, a great place to chat and just enjoy the evening. Happy eating!

