‘Watts for Dinner’: Get your Chinese-food fix at the revamped Jackie’s

Marco Town Center recently spent quite some time remodeling the outside of the mall complex. Now some businesses are following suit, redoing the interiors, including this week’s dining destination, Jackie’s Chinese.

The inside revamp was done in what seemed like the blink of an eye. And for me, it’s a big deal. Until now, this place has been frozen in time, decor wise — plus or minus a few fish. The new look is clean, modern and exciting.

You can also now scan a QR code, get access to an interactive menu and order and pay online so that your food is waiting when you arrive. Fortunately, what hasn’t changed is the amazing meals Jackie’s serves.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the fried pork dumplings ($7.75). This is my absolute favorite! You get eight dumplings, plenty to share. A warm dipping sauce. So good!

I doubled up on the Wontons, also getting another favorite, the wonton soup ($3.50 pint or $6.50 quart). Delish!

My dining companion opted for the mixed vegetable soup ($7.50, only comes in a quart). I must admit, all that soup with all those veggies and tofu; I wanted it!

I’ve always been a big fan of the chicken Lo Mein, but this time I opted for the beef version ($11.75) and I wasn’t disappointed. Long, soft egg noodles are tossed with a wonderfully savory and sweet sauce and chunks of beef. I find the brown sugar, beef broth and soy sauce combination of the sauce is the perfect complement to the noodles and veggies. And the portion, oh so hearty!

My guest picked the chicken with garlic sauce ($14.75). It’s a beautiful dish overflowing with veggies and served with a side of rice. The tender chances of chicken breast are paired with broccoli, carrots and so much more. The sauce is typically made with soy sauce, rice wine, sugar (sometimes oyster sauce), and chicken broth. Even bigger than my dish and absolutely delicious!

These was not a single misfire this visit. I can highly recommend everything. Get your Chinese-food fix here. Service is always friendly.

