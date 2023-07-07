‘Watts for Dinner’: Ori’s Bakery & Café opens on Marco

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is the newly opened Ori’s Bakery & Café on Marco Island. Located in the former and longtime Cocomo’s location, the interior hasn’t changed too much — except the liquor bar is now a coffee bar and one end of the interior has treats both sweet and savory on display.

It’s a really large space for a cafe and bakery, but I’m guessing once season gets underway, they’ll need every inch of it.

Ori’s describes itself as “Marco’s premier family-owned and operated provider of high quality fresh baked American, Italian and Argentinian breads, pastries, cookies, empanadas, sandwiches, coffee and more ... ”

The cafe offers roasted Italian coffee, lattes, mochas, cappuccinos, cortados (expresso and milk) and more.

We saw key lime pies, cheesecake and other delightful desserts, including pastries, on display, as well as assorted and unexpected savory treats.

“At Ori's Bakery & Café, we are proud to serve hand-made, fresh-baked empanadas just like we prepare for our family,” reads their website. “Ori carefully chooses fresh ingredients and unique spices to ensure that your empanada is not only tasty but honors her long-standing family traditions and recipes.”

Speaking of unexpected, one of my favorite treats is sold here: Alfajores — or in this case Alfaj’ Ori’s.

Alfajores are an Argentine snack specialty, dating back to the early 19th century. “Ori's popular take on the treat consists of two cookies with a generous layer of dulce de leche (milk caramel) and a touch of either dark chocolate, coconut or Italian meringue. They pair well with our coffee or as a treat any time of the day.”

There’s also a promise of bread baked fresh daily.

“Each day our bakers mix the dough, turning it every 30 minutes over a four-hour period. The dough is then shaped and placed into bannetons, where it rests overnight to rise. In the morning, the bakers fire up the oven and bake the bread. From the start of the mix to the bake, the bread is fermented approximately 20 hours.”

Ori’s offers breakfast sandwiches with your choice of bread (croissant, bagel or ciabatta, with egg and cheese and your choice of protein (bacon, sausage or ham). There’s also an assortment of breakfast empanadas.

For lunch there’s specialty sandwiches featuring the cafes bread, lunchtime empanadas — including grouper and crab).

There’s also a number of pastries, tarts and cakes. A food haven. It’s the creativity of a food truck with the selection of a food-sized establishment.

Ori’s has an enthusiastic and helpful staff to help you navigate these expansive options. Happy eating! And best of luck to Ori’s and all involved.

