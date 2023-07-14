‘Watts for Dinner’: Hoot’s – Egg-citing developments and Reuben paninis

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is one of my favorite breakfast spots on Marco Island and in South Naples, Hoots! We arrived at that special time of day when both breakfast and lunch was available and either was socially acceptable.

I opted for lunch and the Reuben panini. If you prefer, you can get the sandwich without the press. Same corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island on rye bread. You get a side and can choose from French fries, potato salad, slaw, fruit or potato salad. I picked the latter.

The presentation was amazing. And this has to be the first Reuben I’ve had in like 10 years. Very nice.

My dining companion opted for breakfast and the “Scramble Skillet.” It features home fries, peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms topped with scrambled eggs and a house made Hollandaise sauce.

Hoot’s has really amazing Hollandaise sauce. I can highly recommend any dish that comes with it. And this was no exception. Beautiful and delicious.

All portions are very generous and the atmosphere and service are always top notch.

I go to Hoot’s all the time. And I have many favorites. If you’re in the mood for a really hearty breakfast, may I suggest the steak and eggs. The steak is juicy, meaty, with very little fat and cooked to perfection. Another winner is the “Create Your Own Omelet.”

My partner in dine also loves the andouille scramble, eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, green peppers, tomatoes and cheese. It’s served with red beans and rice. You also get a side of sour cream and salsa. A big can’t miss is the French toast. Made with the thick house bread, delectable syrup and powdered sugar, it’s the perfect end to an early afternoon breakfast. You can add fresh strawberries, blueberries or chocolate chips. Happy eating!

