‘Watts for Dinner’: You’ll make quick friends with Amigo’s amazing offerings

Our next dining destination is Amigo’s Mexican Café along Tamiami Trail in East Naples. This was my first official visit to the restaurant promises authentic Mexican cuisine.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the fried bananas (aka plantains, $5.95), gratis chips and salsa (you get red and green and both have kick) and guacamole ($6.95).

The chips and crisp and delicious. I mixed the green salsa with the guac to tame it a little. The result was amazing! But by far, the highlight of the apps was the plantains. So good! Both paid apps were the perfect size for sharing with another.

For my main entree, I picked the “Combo for 1” ($19.95). That allowed me to sample the most food possible, given this was an inaugural visit.

The combo allows you to choose any of the three: enchilada, quesadilla, chimichanga, tamale, burrito, tostado, taco, flat or empanada. You can also select your protein for each: chicken, ground beef, shredded beef or pork.

It was tough picking just three, but I can only eat so much. I asked for the pork tamale, the shredded beef empanada and the ground beef chimi.

The full-size tamale came wrapped in a corn husk. It was moist, cooked to perfection. The pork was lean and seasoned to a red tint. Amazing! One of the best tamales I’ve had from these parts.

The empanada was also full-size. Lots of shredded beef and cheese wrapped in a fried flour pie. Yum!

The chimi was petite. And I was thankful! Although delicious, given the large portions of rice and beans that also came on this platter, I was completely satisfied. BTW, the rice and beans were exceptional.

My dining companion opted for the enchiladas ($13.95). Just like mine, you can pick your protein and also pick from red or green sauce. He picked chicken and green sauce.

I was insta jealous when his plated arrived. The enchiladas were covered in cheese, some of which had caramelized. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. He gave this dish rave reviews: Loads of all white meat chicken, soft corn tortillas. It was a masterpiece.

From tacos to quesadillas and too much more, you can find loads of Mexican cuisine to enjoy. And I can highly recommend everything we tried this visit. I will be back for more!

The atmosphere is peaceful and the service is top notch. Happy eating!

