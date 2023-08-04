‘Watts for Dinner’: Island Chicken – Who needs Popeyes, KFC?

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is the newly reopened Island Chicken. It was October 2021 when we first visited the restaurant, which mostly offered hefty all white meat, golden and deep-fried chicken tenders. Since that time, the restaurant closed for an extended period and has reopened with an expanded menu.

New offerings include chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, potato salad, cream corn and cheesy fries.

The crinkle cut fries are amazing. I actually enjoyed the melted cheese sauce as well. The mozzarella sticks (five for $6.49) are a solid performer and are served with a side of marinara.

We ordered the “Island Combo” ($12.99) which features three tenders, fries, Texas toast coleslaw, a signature sauce and fountain drink.

There are several combos, from a kids’ meal with two tenders, to a chicken sandwich, grilled or fried. There are also buckets if you want even more tenders.

I was most impressed with the “Garden Salad” ($9.99). It features cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded purple cabbage and cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of grilled or fried tenders.

It may look like a normal size salad but dump it into a bowl and you realize it’s huge! It’s also super fresh and amazing. Definitely my top pick this visit.

The chicken is never frozen, according to the website. Wings comes in a wide assortment of flavors including mild, hot, honey barbecue, teriyaki and lemon pepper.

This is a carry out restaurant. And the menu is very straightforward. The service is efficient, even if you don’t order ahead, you won’t be waiting there for long. Personally, I love this new incarnation of Island Chicken. Marco Island has plenty of sit-down restaurants, but not nearly enough of these fast-food restaurants that’s not a big chain but a few steps above that in quality. Happy eating!

