‘Watts for Dinner’: Food artistry – The new Stix Sushi & Seafood in East Naples

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination Stix Sushi & Seafood in East Naples (former home of Fish 41).

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Spoonfuls of Stix” ($18). It consists of six pieces of spicy crab and avocado wrapped in seared salmon and served on little spoons.

Absolutely fantastic. What a great way to start our meal. I highly recommend this dish. The ingredients are in absolute harmony for the perfect bite … six of them!

From the “Stix Special Rolls” we also ordered a sushi roll to share, “The Butterfly Roll” ($16). It’s lobster salad, mango, crunch and avocado wrapped in soybean and topped with a sweet chili sauce. The roll had a unique, yet somewhat familiar flavor. I adored it. And even though my first instinct was to eat it without soy, the sauce really enhanced the flavor.

My main entree can from the “Stir-Fry” noodles portion of the menu. You can have Yaki Udon (thick noodles) or Soba (thin). You can add vegetables, chicken, shrimp or steak to the mix (from $22 to $26 depending on selections).

I went with the fat noodles and added vegetables. The presentation, including an orange slice twist was amazing. And the flavor was subtle and balanced. Just what I was looking for. And it was the perfect portion size when eating noodles.

My meal came with my choice of miso soup or house salad. I opted for the soup, consisting of tofu, seaweed and scallion. One of my favs!

My dining companion selected his meal from the “From the Farm” area of the menu, “Chicken Katsu” ($21). It’s breaded fried cutlets with tonkatsu sauce and it was served roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

The potatoes were cut in long strips and looked like something that was harvested from the sea. They were crisp and teetered between potato wedge and potato chip in taste. Excellent! The portion was huge! Cooked to perfection! It earned high marks! And with a side of spicy mayo, he was on cloud nine!

The service was prompt and friendly. Not only did they check on us often, but everyone working the floor stopped by at some point, including the host.

The dining room was beautiful. A nice mural on one wall, and tables from intimate to big parties were available.

Stix is a great addition to East Naples which continues to expand with amazing culinary options. Happy eating! Happy eating!

More‘Watts for Dinner’: Island Chicken – Who needs Popeyes, KFC?

AndHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Stix Sushi & Seafood