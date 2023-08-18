‘Watts for Dinner’: The Boulevard – Dishing out the perfect blend of ingredients

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is The Boulevard on Marco Island.

The ambiance says upscale with tables set and dressed in white. But the decor is soft and warm and downright homey. It gives the space an intimate feel.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Mushroom Quinoa” ($12). It features red and white quinoa, sliced cremini mushrooms, shallots and olive oil and dressed with a lavender orchid.

This dish is amazing! It’s not a combination I would have ever thought of, but it works very well. The flavors blend nicely and the quinoa gives it some much needed heft. Loved it!

I must also mention the complimentary fresh-baked rolls served at the beginning of the meal. You are given butter, parmesan cheese, olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette you can use at your whim. I ate the tried-and-true bread and butter. But I also mixed some olive oil and parm for dipping more bread. Superb!

For my main entree, I selected the “Citrus Salmon” ($20). It features a hefty fillet of grilled salmon with an orange glaze, quinoa, cucumber, red onion, tiny ultra-red tomatoes, sweet roasted corn, mint, toasted oats and mixed greens in a ginger citrus vinaigrette.

I loved this dish. The salmon was cooked to perfection! The glaze was amazing! And while it might read as “light” and “healthy,” let me tell you, the amount and blend of ingredients will leave you satisfied. I highly recommend this dish.

My dining companion opted for the “Rustic Pork” ($32).This dish features boneless pork sautéed with sun dried tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and peas in a port wine sauce served with mashed potatoes. The thinly sliced meat was cooked so delicately. And the choice of ingredients worked so well. The chef really is masterful and making his dishes whole which allows for the guest to get the most out of their meal.

It has been a while since we visited this restaurant. The last time was November 2019, when it had just changed names from Philly Grille (who had the best hamburgers in town, sigh!).

I remember the appetizer well from that night, the roasted beet salad: roasted beets with onions, goat cheese and “farm fresh” greens with toasted pecans in a ginger citrus vinaigrette dressing. It was so good; it was the highlight of our meal. In addition to being a beautiful dish, the goat cheese took the form of two tempura-like balls that sat atop the dish.

My main dish was the shrimp and scallops pesto: sautéed shrimp and scallops in a cream pesto sauce served over pappardelle pasta, a very large, very broad and flat noodle that was perfect for this sauce. Typically, pesto dishes can be a bit overwhelming; and often cream is abused and completely removes the flavor of a signature ingredient. Not here. This was a perfect blend of cream and pesto.

For my guest’s main entrée, he ordered the “Chicken Portofino,” chicken breast sautéed with “fresh” tomatoes, artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers served over spaghetti. Another beautiful and plentiful presentation that earned high marks.

Back to this visit. The service was incredible. Our server was kind, patient and had a very upbeat personality. The food couldn’t have been any better. And the atmosphere was peaceful. Happy eating!

More‘Watts for Dinner’: Food artistry – The new Stix Sushi & Seafood in East Naples

AndHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

The Boulevard