‘Watts for Dinner’: Smooth and healthy sailing at Nautical Bowl

Will Watts

Correspondent

We got our first taste of healthy bowls, featuring Acai and fresh fruits and toppings, from Sweet Blends at the Marco Island Farmer’s Market. Shortly after, we learned we could get bowls from Summer Day Market & Café, also on Marco. Not long ago, we traveled to East Naples’ newly opened Rush Bowls.

Now there’s a new bowl builder in town: Nautical Bowls. It opened at the Stock Plaza on Collier Boulevard. There are several locations either open or coming soon in Naples, Estero, all over Florida and also coming soon to Marco Island.

We recently visited the Collier Boulevard location to try it for ourselves. They have several bases and toppings to create your own bowl and a menu of signature bowls.

In addition to acai, bases include coconut, mango, Pitaya, “Blue Magic” and chai pudding.

For toppings, you can choose a combination of hemp seeds, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, chai seeds, goji berries, pumpkin seeds, coconut butter crumbles and almond slivers.

You can also go more tradition with granola or add “PB Cacao Protein Crumbles.” Fruits available include bananas, strawberries and blueberries. Drizzles include honey, cashew cacao butter, peanut butter and almond butter.

From Nautical’s signature bowls, I selected the “Big Island Bowl” ($17). It features several layers of base, including “Blue Magic,’ Acai, Pitaya, mango and coconut. Above that is vanilla chia and it’s topped with granola, strawberries, goji berries and hemp seeds.

It was a work of art and so delicious. The bases are creamy and very ice-cream like. The toppings were fresh and tasty and offered you many combinations of bites.

My friend on this adventure ordered the “Soda Bowl” ($17). The base includes Açaí, coconut and is topped with Spirulina chia, bananas, coconut flakes, almonds and pumpkin seeds. So good!

Other bowls include:

The Nauti Bowl — Açai, Pitaya, granola, bananas, cacao nibs and peanut butter.

Anchor Bowl — Açai, granola, bananas, coconut flakes and cashew cacao butter.

Blue Bay Bowl — Blue Majik, Açai, coconut, spirulina chia, granola, bananas, strawberries and coconut butter crumbles.

Buoy Bowl — Açai, vanilla chia, bananas, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds and almond butter.

Paddle Bowl — Blue Majik, mango, coconut, granola, strawberries, coconut flakes and honey.

Sail Bowl — Açai, Pitaya, peanut butter, cacao chia, bananas, strawberries, cacao nibs and coconut butter crumbles.

Sunrise Bowl —Blue Majik, Pitaya, granola, bananas, strawberries and honey.

Surf Bowl —Açai, coconut, granola, bananas, hemp seeds and peanut butter.

“Our bowls are gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, soy-free, contain all-natural sweeteners, and are made with organic, all-natural ingredients,” reads the website. “They are packed with essential vitamins and nutrients to fuel your life! We truly value a healthy and active lifestyle, which means we will always provide our guests with ingredients that will fuel you right, to feel right.”

Service is quick and friendly. You can dine in or take away. Happy and healthy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Nautical Bowls

7729 Collier Blvd., Naples

Nauticalbowns.com

Also

Suite 110, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Naples

Suite 115, 23050 Via Villagio, Estero

Coming soon