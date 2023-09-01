‘Watts for Dinner’: Nacho Mama’s — From tacos to burgers

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Tex Mex favorite Nacho Mama’s, in Marco Walk Plaza, Marco Island.

While it’s positioned perfectly for guests to the island, being near the two major hotels, you’ll also find it’s a favorite of locals, especially during happy hour. You may even find them singing “Sweet Caroline,” even when that’s not what’s playing on the speakers overhead. And while Tex Mex is in the name, you’ll also find a menu full of “American fare.”

Things got off to an appetizing start with empanadas ($10). You get five mini empanadas stuffed with ground beef and served with a warm cheese sauce. These little deep fried flour pockets are amazing, with or without the sauce. And you get more warn cheese than you need for this dish, but it comes in handy for the rest of the meal.

For my main entree, I went with the “American fare” for a change, ordering the steak sandwich ($20). The sandwich features an 8 oz. USDA rib eye char grilled, topped with cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion on garlic bread. You can pick your side, and I selected fries.

The steak was thick and juicy, but the garlic bread stole the show. Nice!

My dining companion opted for the happy hour tacos, which are $2 each. He asked for three pork tacos on soft corn tortillas ($6 total); you can also get crispy. He also ordered a side of guacamole ($6).

The tacos had loads of meat and were well received.

On my way to wash my hands, I noticed a guy with a crispy taco that was half the size of his head. I’ll have to look into that next time.

On this Sunday afternoon, the crowd was sparse, but the atmosphere was party like. And the service was top notch. The great thing about Nacho Mama’s is they know who they are and they’re OK with that. And so am I. Happy eating!

Prices indicate time of visit and may vary. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Nacho Mama’s