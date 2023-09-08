‘Watts for Dinner’: Generous and irresistible helpings from Kareem’s

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Kareem’s Lebanese Kitchen in East Naples which serves “inspired Mediterranean cuisine.”

We started with a couple of hibiscus mimosas ($15 each) and the complimentary puffy bread (it was still warm) with its olive oil-spice blend to dip.

We also each had a bowl of the irresistible “Lemon Lentil” soup ($10 each). It’s s spinach, potatoes, lemon and cilantro with a side of deep-fried pita chips. Amazing! I could eat my weight in those chips. And that’s a lot!

According to their website, Kareem is the Arabic word for “Generous,” and that’s a good way to describe my entree, the “Mixed Kafta” ($26). It’s marinated ground meats, lamb or chicken or both (you decide), roasted vegetables and Lebanese rice.

Where do I start? The rice alone is simply incredible. One day I’m going to pour a cup of that lentil soup atop the rice and make my own masterpiece. You know, without all that cooking.

I asked for ground chicken. It comes formed into four links with a couple of dipping sauces. Each bite is better than the next. And this is easily enough food for two meals. I highly recommend this dish.

My dining companion had the “Shish Taouk” ($24). It’s tender and juicy chunks of chicken marinated in paprika, lemon juice and garlic and served with Lebanese rice, and grilled vegetables.

His chicken may have been even better than mine. It’s hard to say. Because they’re both just so good. I can also highly recommend this dish. And it rarely happens that we fully enjoy every single thing we eat during one of these reviews.

But it’s easy to understand. Chef Rachid’s restaurant literally sits in the shadow of world-renowned Chef Asif’s 21 Spices. And I have it on good authority he also partakes in Kareem’s cuisine.

This was our first official visit since March 2021.

During that visit, and I remember it well, I experienced the roasted beet salad featuring arugula, orange slices, feta cheese, pine nuts, pomegranates, scallions and an awakening lemon dressing. This dish was both a work of art, a pleasure to behold, and a symphony of healthy and delicious flavors.

I also sampled the Jubnah, an incredible mix of three cheeses on a fresh-baked flatbread. And Zaatar flatbread, featuring thyme mixed with sumac, sesame seeds, marjoram, salt and virgin olive oil.

For my main entrée, I selected the Rachid’s okra stew featuring roasted baby okra in tomato sauce and a coriander reduction and Lebanese spices, served with Lebanese rice. OMG! Such an amazing and inspired blend of flavors. You must try this dish.

My dining companion had the stuffed vegetables, which featured a grilled pepper and a zucchini, stuffed with bourghol, tomato sauce, yogurt sauce, nuts and mint. A beautiful dish to behold. Kareem’s really cares about the appearance of the food.

Great service and a cozy, comfortable atmosphere. You’ll love it! Happy eating!

