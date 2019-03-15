More acquisitions could mean more cash for Innovative Industrial Properties' investors. (Photo: Getty Images)

Steve Josselyn (Photo: Kandy Sweeney)

The inventory of homes, lots and condos for sale on Marco Island totaled 1,156, up 10 percent from a year ago. A total of 58 properties sold in February, which declined 18 percent from February last year. Total dollar volume sold was $52.1 million, which was up seven from February a year ago. One-hundred eighty-seven new listings came on the market in February, up 13 percent from last year.

Homes

There were 366 active home listings in February, which was up eight percent from February 2018. Twenty-six homes sold for $33.2 million compared to 31 and $25.8 million last February. Sales prices ranged from $325,000 to $5 million.

Median price of a home sold on Marco Island in February was $989,750. Seventy-two new listings came on the market in February compared to 63 last year, which is an increase of 14 percent. List prices for a home on Marco Island range from $299,900 to $7.5 million.

Condos

Inventory for sale was 435 condos in February 2019, up 16 percent from last year. Twenty-eight condos sold for $18.3 million compared to 32 units and $19.1 million last February. Sales prices ranged from $107,500 to $2.5 million.

Median price of a condo sold on Marco Island in February was $562,500. Eighty new listings came on the market compared to seventy-four (74) last year, which was an increase of eight. List prices for a condo on the island range from $102,000 to $9.9 million.

Lots

There were 336 lots for sale on Marco Island in February 2019, compared to 306 last year. Three lots sold for $404,000 compared to seven and $3.7 million last year. Sales prices ranged from $85,000 to $180,000.

Median price of a lot sold on Marco Island in February was $139,000. Thirty-three new listings came on the market which was up 32 percent from last year. List prices for a lot range from $40,000 to $5 million.

As usual there is a wide range of properties for sale on Marco Island.Check with a local Realtor to help you find that just right property.

More: Real Estate Report: Inventory up 10% from 2018

Written by Steve Josselyn, president, Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. Call the Association at 239-394-5616 or visit marcorealtor.com. Data courtesy of Marco Island Area Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/marketplace/2019/03/15/real-estate-report-inventory-up-10-2018/3154416002/