The battery investigation into ex-Marco Island City Manager Lee Niblock is now in the hands of the State Attorney's Office.

Kristi Lester, a spokeswoman with the Collier County Sheriff's Office, confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the case was forwarded for review, though no charges have been filed.

Lester said no additional information was available for release.

The Marco Island City Council placed Niblock on administrative leave on Feb. 20 after allegations of battery were made. One month later the council voted to terminate Niblock with cause after City Attorney Alan Gabriel determined that Niblock took four actions that could be deemed actionable.

Niblock was also recently charged with first-degree battery, a misdemeanor, in Alachua County in connection with a June 10 incident in Gainesville while he was the Alachua County manager.

Niblock was accused of placing his hand on the thigh of a prospective job candidate before lifting the hem of her dress and trying to kiss her.

The battery charge carries a sentence of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

