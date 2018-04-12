The JW Marriott, the first stop for many travelers coming to Marco Island.. (Photo: Submitted)

1. Naples, Marco Island on the ballot for Condé Nast

Voting is now open for the Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards, an annual poll that allows consumers to rank their travel experiences across categories including cities, hotels, resorts, restaurants, islands and many more.

The Southwest Florida region is well represented on the ballot, with Naples as a contender in the category of “Cities” and Marco Island in the category of “Islands,” in addition to a number of area hotels and resorts. Voting is open now through June 30, 2018.

“Having so many partners and both Naples and Marco Island on the ballot is an outstanding opportunity for us,” said Jack Wert, executive director of Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. “Our range of world-class resorts and independent boutique properties are the backbone of Florida’s Paradise Coast as a vacation destination. We appreciate the community’s support and encourage everyone to vote in this national contest.”

The results of the Readers’ Choice Awards will be published online in late October and in print in the November issue.

Consumers can vote as frequently as they’d like

Visit: www.cntraveler.com/rca/vote.

2. Collier County looking for artwork/photography to display at Government Center

Collier County continues to display a rotating exhibit of local artists’ and photographers’ work in the Board of County Commissioners chambers, third floor, Collier County Government Center, 3299 Tamiami Trail E., Naples.

Artists must be residents of Collier County, at least on a part-time basis. The artwork must be appropriate imagery for a public space and should have a broad appeal to people of all ages, backgrounds and cultures.

Those interested in being considered must submit a brief letter of interest describing their level of expertise, training and experience along with digital images of seven art pieces proposed to display to Mike Sheffield, director of the County’s Communication and Customer Relations Division at Mike.Sheffield@colliercountyfl.gov.

3. Naples planning board OKs Old Naples Hotel proposal for Third Street South

The Naples Planning Advisory Board has approved the Old Naples Hotel for Third Street South.

The planned four-star hotel would replace the long-vacant Third Street Plaza, often described as an eyesore in the otherwise bustling Third Street South shopping and dining district in downtown Naples.

Rendering of Old Naples Hotel in downtown Naples. (Photo: Courtesy/Hart Howerton)

The project, approved unanimously by the city’s design review board in May 2017, has been scaled back to address neighborhood concerns about its size.

The planning board approved the project 4-3. Board members James Melican, Chae Dupont and John Cross dissented, saying they could not support the hotel's deviations from city codes.

The project is scheduled to go before the City Council for a final decision May 16.

If approved, construction could start in May 2019, with hopes for a soft opening by Thanksgiving 2020, before the January peak of the busy tourist season.

