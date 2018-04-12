Marco Island City Hall (Photo: Lisa Conley)

The Marco Island city manager position has yet to be advertised but at least 10 current or former public sector employees have expressed interest in filling the position in some capacity.

Ahead of Monday’s City Council discussion on filling the permanent role, the city released the resumes and emails of the prospective candidates that have made inquiries.

The list of interested parties includes:

Greg Horn, the former city manager of Centerville, Ohio

David Fraser, former city manager of Boulder City, Nev. and one-time Marco Island city manager finalist

William Malinen, former city administrator of Branson, Mo. and one-time Marco Island city manager finalist

Sal D’Angelo, current executive director of the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District

Mark Peterson, former city manager of Normal, Ill.

Steve Graham, former chief financial officer and operations officer for Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Community School District

William Costick, former city manager of Farmington Hills, Mich.

Stefen Wynn, current town manager in Albion, Ind.

James Hock, former city manager of Joliet, Ill.

Elizabeth McBride, former Montgomery County (Pennsylvania) deputy treasurer

The City Council has been trying to determine how to replace former city manager Dr. Lee Niblock after firing him with cause on March 19.

Lee Niblock, former Marco Island city manager (Photo: Submitted)

Niblock had been on administrative leave since Feb. 20 after an allegation of battery surfaced. While no charges have been filed yet, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded its investigation and forwarded the case to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

A separate battery allegation was also reported in Alachua County where Niblock was previously the county manager. Niblock was charged in that incident.

Finance Director Guillermo Polanco has been serving as interim city manager but has not indicated interest in filling the full-time position at the present time.

The council’s April 2 meeting resulted in no action being taken after two different motions for setting the city manager search process failed.

Discussion for how to conduct the city manager search will resume at the April 16 city council meeting.

