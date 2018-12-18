Blue flashing sirens of police car (Photo: ChiccoDodiFC, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the Marco Island Police Department of any wrongdoing after a woman accused several police officers of sexual assault more than two months ago.

The police department had asked the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the allegations of Marco Island resident Gigi Davis, who publicly made the statements during the Oct. 4 City Council meeting, to provide transparency and avoid any conflicts of interest.

“There was no sex crime committed in this case and Gigi Davis’ concerns about the conduct of the responding officers will be forwarded to the Marco Island Police Department for review,” Investigator Scott Peterson wrote in the incident report.

Davis told members of the City Council that multiple police officers sexually assaulted her and her granddaughter along with aiding and abetting in the kidnapping of her two grandchildren after police were called to conduct a welfare check.

Marco police responded to Davis’s home just after midnight on Sept. 13 in response to a custody exchange that had been requested by an acquaintance of the granddaughter’s father.

The father had received a text message from his daughter asking for him to pick her up due to a lack of running water, limited food and extreme heat.

Several reports filed by the Department of Children and Families also indicate Davis had been accused on multiple occasions of not taking care of her grandchildren.

The officers that responded to the call noted in their police report that the estimated temperature in the home was around 95 degrees and cockroaches “scurried into open crevices of cabinets and countertop” when a flashlight was shined.

Davis had objected to the police presence and called 911 in a panic but at no time made any accusations of sexual assault.

"They're here unlawfully," Davis said on the 911 call. "I've asked them to leave but they won't leave. They don't have any legal right to be in my house and now they're walking around taking pictures."

Peterson also noted in his report that Davis denied that any officer had touched or her granddaughter in an inappropriate manner.

Davis’s allegations were not the first time she has made false accusations to and about law enforcement.

More than two years ago, Davis sent a letter to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson’s office asking for her former partner to be arrested of attempted murder.

An incident report described the 20-page letter as “bizarre ramblings” that included accusations of extortion, physical assault, cheating and attempted murder by poison. David also included about 30 minutes of video in which she “appears to be under the influence of a substance,” the report stated.

The videos, which were also posted on YouTube as “Marco Murder Intro,” “Marco Murder 1” and “Marco Murder 2,” depict a man trying to convince Davis to go to the hospital.

When Marco police contacted Davis two year ago about her previous accusations, she accused them of allowing her former partner to flee to Pennsylvania to escape murder charges.

Davis, who's been known as Lydia Moers, also has a longstanding history of code violations, amounting to more than $342,000, that have yet to be addressed.

The types of violations include but are not limited to public nuisance, sidewalks, overgrown weeds, derelict vehicles, right of way obstructions and trash and debris littered on the yard.

Davis, who is facing foreclosure of her home, has filed a suggestion of bankruptcy but may be on the hook for some, if not all of the fines. The city’s legal counsel has objected to the debtor’s plan and any discharge of liens because the plan does not account for repayment and allocating funds towards mitigating violations.

With the closing of the case and finding of no violations, the police department issued a statement in which it reiterated its commitment to providing service to the community.

“Chief (Al) Schettino would like to take this opportunity to remind the community, irrespective of the fact these allegations were found to be malicious and false, the Department takes seriously its responsibility to provide transparent, professional, service-oriented law enforcement services to the City of Marco Island,” Baer wrote.



