The Marco Island Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old student for having a gun on school property.

School Resource Officer Ryan Montgomery made the arrest Wednesday afternoon at Marco Island Academy after another student informed Dean of Students Kevin Ray of the weapon.

When approached by Montgomery and Ray, the student advised them that he left his rifle in his vehicle after going hunting a few days ago.

After searching the vehicle, police found an unloaded rifle in a bag in the rear passenger seat.

The student was arrested for possession of a firearm at a school-sponsored event or on school property, which is a third-degree felony, and transported to the juvenile detention center.

"This arrest highlights the critical (importance) in having Police Officers(School Resource Officers) specifically assigned to schools to respond immediately to incident of this nature, as well as building relationships between students, school officials and law enforcement," Capt. Dave Baer wrote in a prepared statement.





