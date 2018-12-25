GM to end production of the Chevy Volt, Softbank will have the second largest initial public offering in history, and other important business headlines today. (Photo: jetcityimage / iStock)

1. Häagen-Dazs, Chick-fil-A, Chevy, among the companies ditching merch next year

Several products are taking their final bows in 2019, so snatch them up while you still can.

Come Jan. 1, Chick-fil-A fans will have to moooooooove to another method of keeping track of the date.

The fast-food giant is nixing its Cow Calendar, a two-decades-old favorite, after 2018.

General Motors is axing three Chevrolets from its lineup – the semi-electric Volt, the Cruze compact sedan and the full-size Impala. Production in the U.S. of these three road warriors stops in March.

Henri Bendel, the iconic luxury store is closing its 23 stores across the U.S., including its flagship location on Manhattan's tony Fifth Avenue.

Häagen-Dazs flavors: on the chopping block are Sweet Cream Coffee Caramel, Vanilla Tangerine Shortbread, Pomegranate Dark Chocolate Bar and Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Bar. Production stopped mid-year, but you might still be able to find these four retirees on store shelves for a bit longer.

2. Arrested, accused of fleeing fatal crash on I-75 in Collier, FHP says

A man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 in Collier County in which the passenger of his vehicle was killed, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Felix Sanchez Mendez, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger southbound on I-75 Thursday evening near Collier Boulevard when the right side of his vehicle struck the rear left of a box truck that was disabled on the outside shoulder of the road, according to FHP.

The Dodge Avenger spun and came to a final rest on the right outside lane. Mendez then fled from the scene, according to FHP.

Mendez was arrested for DUI involving death, fleeing the scene and driving without a driver’s license, according to FHP.

The passenger, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash, according to FHP.

The driver of the box truck was not injured in the crash.

3. Several grouper closures start Jan. 1 in Gulf and Atlantic waters

Gag grouper will close to recreational harvest in Gulf state and federal waters Jan. 1. The same day, several species of grouper will also close to recreational and commercial harvest in Florida state waters of the Atlantic and all state waters off Monroe County.

This Atlantic seasonal closure includes: gag, black, red, yellowmouth, and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby. A similar closure will occur in Atlantic federal waters.

Goliath grouper entering baitball (Photo: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY PAUL DABILL)

For gag grouper, state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties will reopen to harvest April 1 through June 30 and Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. All other Gulf state waters (except waters off Monroe County, which follows the Atlantic state season) and all Gulf federal waters will reopen June 1 through Dec. 31.

In the Atlantic and state waters off Monroe County, several species of grouper, including gag, will reopen May 1.

Grouper information, including Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico grouper regulations, is available online. Go to MyFWC.com/Fishing and select “Saltwater Fishing Regulations” then “Groupers” under the “Reef Fish” tab.

