Peter Tremont, 61, was arrested Sunday night and charged with aggravated assault after barricading himself at his home on Marco Island. (Photo: Courtesy of the Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Police have added charges against the Marco Island man who barricaded himself in his home, forcing a standoff with authorities last month.

Peter Tremont, 61, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers for threatening their lives in addition to the aggravated assault against a person 65 years of age or older.

Marco Island police officers responded on Tremont’s home, which he shares with his mother, on the 1600 block of North Copeland Drive around 4 p.m., Dec. 30, after a report of an armed, barricaded subject.

Buy Photo A Marco Island man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after a nearly 4½-hour standoff with police in the 1600 block of North Copeland Drive on Sunday. (Photo: Devan Patel/Naples Daily News)

In one of the original arrest documents, Tremont’s mother told police that they had gotten into argument earlier in the day that resulted in Tremont threatening her while he was in possession of a gun.

When officers approached the home, they witnessed Tremont peering around the edge of a wall, trying to conceal his body before he told Officer Tige Thompson and Sgt. Zach Kirsh, “Come in. I’ve been waiting for you. You’re here to kill me so I will kill you.”

During the incident, Tremont also reportedly said, “I’m going to hell and so are you,” as well as they were going to "leave this world with him."

The officers would tactically retreat, evacuate all the nearby homes before the Collier County Sheriff’s Office took over the scene at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The Collier County SWAT team took Tremont into custody around 8:30 p.m. after he surrendered to them. Tremont declined to answer questions from authorities without his attorney but did state, “I will kill all of you,” when he was in custody and transported to the Naples Jail Center.

While bond was set at $50,000, Tremont remains in custody.

Although the first report indicated that police discovered night vision equipment and 17 pistols and rifles at the scene, the latest arrest report and a risk protection order filed in Collier County Circuit Court indicated Tremont was in possession of approximately 25 firearms.

The risk protection order, which was granted on Jan. 2, required Tremont to surrender his concealed weapons permit and all of his firearms due to concerns of him being a threat to himself and others.

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement offer carries a minimum sentence of three years in prison.

A violation of the risk protection order constitutes a third-degree felony, which may result in up to five years of prison time and a $5,000 fine.

