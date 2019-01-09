CLOSE This is a six-month review of the most-read crime stories in Collier County on naplesnews.com. Wochit

Shomayo Morgan was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the theft of a Marco Island man's vehicle and a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a crash in South Naples. (Photo: Courtesy of the Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Two Florida men have been charged with stealing a Marco Island man's car and leading police on a chase that resulted in a crash outside a gated community in South Naples Tuesday evening.

Jermaine Fyffe, 25, and Shomayo Morgan, 26, face multiples charges included grand theft auto, robbery and resisting arrest. Fyffe also faces an additional charge of battering Collier County Sheriff's Office K9 Titan, who assisted in the apprehension of both suspects.

Marco Island police first responded to the 100 block of Collier Boulevard where it was reported that a man had been tackled by two men, who took off with his vehicle. The alleged victim told authorities that the suspects had screamed "Cops!" before taking him to the ground, taking his keys and removing $150 from his wallet.

The alleged victim's vehicle was spotted shortly thereafter at the intersection of Tamiami Trail and Collier Boulevard by a Collier County Sheriff's Office deputy, who attempted to follow the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle reached a top speed of approximately 127 mph. Stop sticks were deployed at one point but the suspects swerved around them, according to the incident report.

After the deputy lost sight of the vehicle, it was reported that the suspects had been involved in a crash near Forest Glen Boulevard and Collier Boulevard.

The pair fled the scene but were spotted by a Sheriff's Office plane in a wooded area near the gated property where deputies and K9 units apprehended the suspects.

Jermaine Fyffe was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the theft of a Marco Island man's vehicle and high-speed pursuit that resulted in a crash in South Naples. (Photo: Courtesy of the Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Fyffe was transported to NCH Baker Hospital with injuries sustained from K9 Titan's bite as well as a self-inflicted gunshot. During the apprehension, Fyffe was accused of striking K9 Titan, prompting the assault charge.

At the hospital, Fyffe confessed to police that he and Morgan had committed the grand theft auto, robbery and fled Marco Island in the vehicle.

Eyewitness testimony also placed Morgan and Fyffe at the scene of the crash, which was also captured by the gated community's cameras.

Both Fyffe and Morgan remain in police custody. Bond was set at $10,000 for Fyffe and $15,000 for Morgan.

Fleeing, eluding and traffic crash charges may also be added once authorities can determine which of the suspects was driving the vehicle. Neither Fyffe or Morgan admitted to driving the vehicle during the pursuit.

Authorities recovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle but believe the suspects discarded the weapon that resulted in Fyffe's wound. The weapon was reported as stolen from the Hialeah Gardens Police Department since Oct. 9, 2008.

A black mask and glove were also found on Morgan's person.

