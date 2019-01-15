1. Construction, traffic alert from MIPD

Construction for the Marco Shores alternative water and sewer improvements project from Mainsail Drive to North Barfield Drive are expected to begin soon, according to a press release from the Marco Island Police Department.

The construction will consist of underground pipeline installation along North Collier Boulevard. Work is expected to last through March.

File: Jolley Bridge traffic. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

“Trucks and equipment will be entering/exiting the south end of the Jolley Bridge; both north and southbound lanes, please use caution,” the release read. Signs will be posted in the area.

No lane closures are planned during January, but periodic lane closures will occur during the project.

2. Kitchen fire at pizza restaurant in East Naples causes moderate damage

A kitchen fire at Moravela's Pizza in East Naples was extinguished quickly Thursday morning, a fire district official said.

Units from the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District and the Naples Fire-Rescue Department responded to the blaze at 6:41 a.m., said Greater Naples Operations Chief Nolan Sapp.

Firefighters found light smoke coming from the building and a fire in the restaurant's kitchen, Sapp said.

Moravela’s Pizza had “moderate damage” from smoke in the kitchen and throughout the restaurant, Sapp said. Adjacent businesses in the strip mall on Airport-Pulling Road south of Davis Boulevard were searched and found undamaged, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Sapp said.

Moravela’s Pizza will remain closed until the fire investigation is complete and the restaurant can be cleaned up, Sapp said.

3. Bridge to open in February on 8th Street NE in Estates

It’s still going to be five or six weeks before the opening of the Eighth Street Northeast bridge over the Cypress Canal in Golden Gate Estates, the Florida Department of Transportation reports.

“Our crews are working hard to get the work done as quickly as possible so that we can get the bridge and roadway open as soon as possible,” said FDOT spokesman Zachary Burch. “We expect to have the bridge opened by late February.”

Buy Photo The Eighth Street Northeast bridge over the Cypress Canal in Golden Gate Estates is expected to open by late February 2019. (Photo: Tim Aten/Naples Daily News)

FDOT contracted with Bergeron Land Development Inc. of Fort Lauderdale for the $6.1 million project that began construction in late 2017. In addition to the 122-foot span over the canal, the Eighth Street work consists of roadway improvements as well as a new drainage ditch and 6-foot-wide sidewalks on the western side of the widened road.

The bridge will create another north-south route linking Randall and Golden Gate boulevards by spanning the Cypress Canal that bisects Eighth Street Northeast about two miles south of Randall. The span will allow through traffic on a section of rural roads that previously had a dead-end on each side of the canal. – Tim Aten/Staff

