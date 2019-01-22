Peter Tremont (Photo: CCSO)

The State Attorney's Office has dropped two of the felony charges against the Marco Island man that barricaded himself in his home before a standoff with police ensued last month.

Peter Tremont, 61, had initially faced felony counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement for allegedly threatening the lives of Marco Island police officers in addition to the charge of aggravated assault against a person 65 or older.

In court documents filed Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney Garrett Cutler filed notice that the assault of law enforcement charges would not be pursued due to insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Marco police officers responded on Tremont’s home, which he shares with his mother, on the 1600 block of North Copeland Drive about 4 p.m., Dec. 30, after a report of an armed, barricaded subject.

In an interview with police, Tremont's mother told them that they had gotten into a verbal argument earlier in the day; then Tremont threatened her while he was in possession of a firearm.

When on scene, officers observed Tremont peering around a wall, concealing his body before allegedly lobbing threats at them.

“Come in. I’ve been waiting for you. You’re here to kill me so I will kill you,” Tremont then told two officers, the arrest report says,

Tremont also allegedly said, “I’m going to hell and so are you,” as well as they were going to "leave this world with him."

Fearing for their lives, officers retreated from the property and evacuated nearby homes until the Collier County Sheriff's Office and SWAT personnel took over the scene.

Tremont would surrender himself but was alleged to have told law enforcement personnel, “I will kill all of you,” before he was transported to the Naples Jail Center.

When police searched the residence, they found approximately 25 pistols and rifles, according to a risk protection order filed after the arrest.

As of Tuesday, Tremont still faces the aggravated assault against his mother. The arraignment will be reset once the State Attorney's Office files formal charging documents.

