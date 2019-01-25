A Marco Island man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a mailbox and palm tree before rolling over his vehicle and leaving it in the middle of the roadway.

Marco Island police booked Patrick Steward, 37, on charges of leaving the scene of a crash early Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a rolled-over vehicle near the intersection of North Collier Boulevard and Yellowbird Street.

Patrick Steward (Photo: CCSO)

An eyewitness told police that Steward had fled the scene through the passenger-side door, which officers confirmed after finding the driver-side door inoperable.

A registration check of the vehicle identified the owner as Steward, who was picked up later at a Marco Island residence.

After Steward denied being in a crash, the eyewitness was taken to his location where he confirmed Steward as the party leaving the scene. Steward was then placed under arrest and transported to Naples Jail Center.

Police also discovered 3.7 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle after performing an inventory at the crash site.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/01/25/marco-man-faces-charges-after-leaving-scene-crash/2681498002/