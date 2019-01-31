A rendering incorporating the latest elements of the Veterans' Community Park master plan updates. (Photo: Submitted)

The Marco Island City Council will return to a more regular style of meeting Monday with the rezoning discussion of an assisted living facility seemingly behind them.

After clearing out the vast majority of its agenda to talk about the assisted living facility, the City Council’s next agenda will feature a glimpse of the most recent Veterans’ Community Park master plan update from Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. as well as more discussions about increasing emergency medical services on the island.

While a master plan for the park was approved in 2009, buildout languished, requiring a need to revisit the plan and determine if it was still what the community wanted.

After holding informational meetings and gathering community input, Kimley-Horn presented preliminary concepts to the community in August, drawing mostly positive reviews.

The firm found that the top-four infrastructure improvements requested by the community were restrooms, a bandshell, increased shade and landscaping.

As it turned out, the most recent input was not a far deviation from the plans approved in 2009.

The concepts the most recent plan includes:

reconfiguring parking

enhancing the existing market and gathering spaces

creating performance and event space

enhancing the memorial area

creating daily use spaces

connecting the memorial area to the site

Cost ranges for all of the improvements could amount to a minimum of $4.46 million plus contingency, permitting and contractor fees.

Also on the agenda, the City Council will revisit its discussion on the negotiating with Collier County on increasing EMS services after the voters rejected a referendum in August for the city to create and operates its own local services.

With local control off the table, the city reached out to the county after the vote to revisit its options for increasing service.

County Manager Leo Ochs sent a letter in October to then-City Manager Guillermo Polanco offering two options for the city to consider.

Option one was to add an ambulance for 12 hours per day, seven days per week throughout the year.

Splitting the cost of staffing, both the county and city would pay $138,520.82 if that option were selected.

The second option offered to place an additional ambulance 24 hours per day, seven days per week and for the entire year but shifts the majority of the costs to the city.

With the County not wishing to incur more costs, the city would have borne all additional costs raising its share to $415,562.50.

The City Council opted to put discussions on the backburner until it city staff had the opportunity to review the different options and provide a recommendation.

