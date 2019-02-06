CLOSE This is a six-month review of the most-read crime stories in Collier County on naplesnews.com. Wochit

A Naples man is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly selling drugs outside a Marco Island business and driving his car into a canal while attempting to elude police.

Gary Mighell, 38, was arrested Monday evening and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, driving under the influence and disorderly intoxication.

Gary Mighell (Photo: Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Marco Island police responded to call of an intoxicated man attempting to sell drugs outside a restaurant on the 1100 block of N. Collier Boulevard.

Once on scene, the suspect fled and drove down a dead-end street before driving off a seawall and into a canal.

Officers witnessed Mighell attempting to dump bags with leafy green and swallow a large number of pills while he was in the water.

After Mighell resisted orders and physical force to remove him out of the water, officers were able to place him under arrest and transported him to the hospital to be medically cleared.

In addition to recovering more than five pounds of marijuana, police recovered amphetamines and other narcotics from Mighell's vehicle.

Mighell's blood alcohol concentration was .117 six hours after the incident.

The Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department and Collier County Sheriff's Office dive team assisted at the scene.

In case you missed it stories:

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/02/06/naples-man-ends-up-marco-island-canal-after-trying-outrun-police/2786116002/